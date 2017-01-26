Advertisement
 Added on January 26, 2017  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the Hill – PV Breakfast Club 75th Anniversary

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Palos Verdes Breakfast Club

75th Anniversary

Over 150 members and guests of the Palos Verdes Breakfast Club came together for the club’s 75th Annual  Christmas Dinner Dance. The club was formed by neighbors volunteering for Civil Defense during World War II. Their motto is “No politics or causes, just neighborly fun and frolic.” The Breakfast Club meets on the first and third Saturdays of every month at the Palos Verdes Golf Club.

For more information visit pvbcweb.com

Photos by Tony LaBruno

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login