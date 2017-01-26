Spotlight on the Hill – PV Breakfast Club 75th Anniversary
Palos Verdes Breakfast Club
75th Anniversary
Over 150 members and guests of the Palos Verdes Breakfast Club came together for the club’s 75th Annual Christmas Dinner Dance. The club was formed by neighbors volunteering for Civil Defense during World War II. Their motto is “No politics or causes, just neighborly fun and frolic.” The Breakfast Club meets on the first and third Saturdays of every month at the Palos Verdes Golf Club.
For more information visit pvbcweb.com
Photos by Tony LaBruno
You must be logged in to post a comment Login