South Bay Community Calendar 1-26-2017

Thursday, January 26

Healing Stress and Insomnia

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) will host Corina Gheorghiu, DDS, a Marriage Family Therapist and a sleep and well-being coach. Gheorghiu will present solutions for those who suffer from high stress, have a tendency to worry and have trouble falling asleep and staying asleep. Advance registration is required. 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Friday, January 27

13 Hours

Kris “Tanto” Paronto, author of 13 Hours will discuss his experiences as part of the CIA annex security team that responded to the terrorist attacks of the U.S. State Department Special Mission Compound and a nearby CIA station in Benghazi, Libya, on September 11, 2012. Noon – 1 p.m. Marymount California University in The Commons, 30800 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. For questions call (310) 303-7223.

A keyhole sunset

Watch the sunset through the famous Light Gate sculpture in Manhattan Beach. Twice a year on January 27 and November 14 the sunset aligns within the keyhole creating a dramatic lighting effect meant to bridge the City of Manhattan Beach and the Pacific Ocean. 5:20 – 5:30 p.m. 1320 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach. citymb.info.

Miller Children’s hockey night

Watch Long Beach State University Hockey take on Loyola Marymount University and raise funds for Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. Silent auction, prizes and more. General admission is $10. LBSU students present a student ID for $5 off. 7:30 p.m Lakewood ICE, 3975 Pixie Ave, Lakewood. For tickets and questions call (562) 933-1614.

Saturday, January 28

Rummage sale

Torrance Woman’s Club Rummage sale. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. 1422 Engracia Ave, Torrance. All proceeds will go to TWC’s many local philanthropies. torrancewomansclub.org.

Sunday, January 29

A whale of a good time

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium celebrates its annual Whale Fiesta. This free, fun-filled family event, co-sponsored by the Port of Los Angeles and Los Angeles Chapter of the American Cetacean Society, celebrates marine mammals, and the beginning of the Pacific gray whale migration season. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For more information call (310) 548-7562 or visit the cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Tuesday, January 31

And the award goes to

The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau’s Choice Awards & Gala sponsored by Athens Services. 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour/appetizers, 6:15 p.m. dinner followed by 7:30 p.m. ceremony and awards. Comedy & Magic Club, 1018 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach. To purchase tickets call the Hermosa Beach Chamber at (310) 376-0951 or email info@hbchamber.net.

Local author talk

Lesley Robins offers a 20-step plan to survive and thrive after a breakup. With a background in psychology, Robin understands breakups from an objective point of view. The Breakup Book: 20 Steps to Heal a Broken Heart walks you through the recovery process. 6:30 p.m. 2nd floor Meeting Room, Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. Adult Information Desk @ (310) 318-0675 option 5 for more info.

Dance it up

Salsa Class and Live Music

Take a beginning salsa class with Tenia Worick. Live music from the Susie Hansen Latin Band starts at 7:30 p.m. Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach. Contact Melissa McCollum at (310) 545-8595, mmccollum@library.lacounty.gov.

Wednesday, February 1

Free tax help

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites in Torrance, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and Palos Verdes prepare free federal and CA tax returns for taxpayers with low and moderate income, with special attention to those 60 and older. Go to taxaide-southbay.org for more info.

Author talk

Meet Viet Thanh Nguyen, – the Pulitzer Prize winning author of The Sympathizer and The Refugees via Skype, at the Manhattan Beach Library, beginning at noon. His other books are Nothing Ever Dies: Vietnam and the Memory of War (a finalist for the National Book Award in nonfiction) and Race and Resistance: Literature and Politics in Asian America. He is the Aerol Arnold Chair of English and Professor of American Studies and Ethnicity at USC. Books will be available for sale. Co sponsored by the Hermosa Woman’s Club and pages bookstore. Event if free, RSVPs appreciated. Call 310-318-0900 or info@pagesabookstore.com. 1320 Highland Ave.

Thursday, February 2

Market research

Redondo Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Veterans Park.Free parking validation is provided for one hour in the Pier Parking Structure. For additional information, please call (310) 372-1171, Ext 2252.

Story time

New year, new time. Toddlers age 18-36 months and their caregivers join in a fun storytime full of songs, rhymes, stories and movement! Free program, limited to 40 individuals. Get numbered passes at the Children’s desk starting at 10:15 a.m. Redondo Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Cst. Hwy.

Thursday, February 9

Early California Ranchos

Part of the City of Hermosa Beach’s community excursions. Guided tour of the Santa Margarita y Las Flores Ranch House at Camp Pendleton, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites, a tour of the Leo Carrillo Ranch that was home of actor, Leo Carrillo and lunch of your choice at Casa De Bandini. Bus leaves Hermosa Community Center at 8 a.m., returning at approximately 5:30 p.m. $80 for Hermosa residents, $85 for non. Pre-register in person, 710 Pier Ave., or online at hermosabch.org.

