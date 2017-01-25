South Bay arts calendar – Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

Thursday, January 26

Music that’s traditional and modern

Pianist Kristi Lobitz and flautist Susan Greenberg perform a music recital at 8 p.m. in the Campus Theatre of El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. Tickets are $15 and you can get them by calling (800) 832-ARTS or by going to centerforthearts.org.

A century later…

At 12:45 p.m. an aerial photo will be taken of 350 students on the steps near the office at Torrance High School, 2200 W. Carson St., to commemorate the school’s 100th anniversary as well as the 100th birthday of the late Louis Zamperini who graduated from there in 1935. The students will spell out “LZ 100.”

Friday, January 27

Thinking on their feet

“Tonight’s Play,” presented by the Mira Costa High School Drama/Tech Department, takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2 p.m. on Saturday, in the Small Theatre, located on campus at Peck and Artesia in Manhattan Beach. Directed by Cathy Shambley-Baer, “Tonight’s Play” is just that, an improvisational work that is different each evening, where audience suggestions guide the scenes. Tickets, $12 adults; $10 students, seniors, at the box office or by going to miracostadramaboosters.org.

What are they plotting?

“Double Indemnity,” with Fred MacMurray, Barbara Stanwyck, and Edward G. Robinson, screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Music by Miklos Rozsa. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

He was in Benghazi

Kris “Tanto” Paronto, author of “13 Hours,” discusses his book from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Marymount California University in The Commons, 30800 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. (310) 303-7223.

Classical gas

The Beach Cities Symphony presents “Le Grande Geste” at 8:15 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The program, directed by Barry Brisk, includes work by Mozart and Sibelius, plus Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto” which features the orchestra and the MC² Trio (see this week’s feature). Free. Pre-concert talk at 7:30. On-campus parking $3. Call (310) 379-9725, (310) 539-4649, or go to BeachCitiesSymphony.org.

Saturday, January 28

Crowing at dawn

“2017 The Year of the Fire Rooster” goes on view at APC Fine Arts & Graphics Gallery, 1621 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. It features work by Natan Anderson, Lisa Bjornstad, Lisa Chakrabarti, Lisa Cloud (this is the years of the Lisas, too!), Bobbie Davison, Dinara Djabieva, Amelia Haru, Ron Hust, Heather Ireland, Ron Libbrecht, Beth Shibata, Ron Squared, and Duncan Tooley. Opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Call (310) 328-0366 or go to apcfinearts.com.

Meet the artists

Yes, it’s been open a while, but the opening reception for “New Creations” takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive #159, Rolling Hills Estates. Work by Don Crocker, Errol Gordon, and Susan Whiting is on display through Feb. 19. Call (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-PVAC.com.

Vibrant Yiddish soul

Klezmer Juice performs at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The youthful group sees themselves as torchbearers of an ancient tradition, offering fresh interpretations of traditional tunes. Tickets, $30, $25, $20. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.

Feed them a suggestion

The improvisational comedy troupe Jump Start takes lines from the audience and spins them into an evening of wit and humor. Starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Tickets, $10 general; $5 for those under 12. Call Julie Martin at (310) 697-3674 or go to JumpStartImprov.com.

Sunday, January 29

But looting or pillaging

Billed as “Pirates of the Caribbean meets Whose Line is It Anyway?” The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told takes place at 2 and 5 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. And yet half the script’s missing, so the audience will need to help out! Tickets, $20, $15, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.

Wednesday, February 1

The Barber comes to town

“Figaro’s American Adventure” is a free interactive performance for South Bay elementary school students, presented by LA Opera and El Camino College, presented on the campus of the latter in Marsee Auditorium, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. It’s a 50-minute program based on Rossini’s opera “The Barber of Seville.” (310) 329-5345 or email ArtsTickets@elcamino.edu. ER

