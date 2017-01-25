Nine Films from Sundance Alumni to Watch Now

Cinemacy is excited to be returning to Park City, Utah to cover the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, kicking off a new year in cinema. We realize that many of the movies seen here won’t have a release date until later in the year, so we compiled a list of movies related to the buzzworthy films that will be forthcoming. This list represents some of the past work from the directors you will be hearing about this year…the ones we recommend that you watch while you wait. Next week, we will be bringing you all the festival highlights and most importantly, our favorites from Sundance!

An Inconvenient Truth– It’s a rarity for an independent film, especially a documentary, to get a sequel, but this year we have Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power playing as the festival’s Opening Night film. If this doesn’t show the mass urgency on the current worldwide environmental crisis, then I don’t know what does. If you haven’t seen it already, be sure to check out the original Academy Award-winning documentary, An Inconvenient Truth.

The One I Love– Three years ago, Charlie McDowell’s directorial debut was a provocative and standout entry into the Sundance dramatic competition. It represented a storyteller who could combine higher level concepts with indie aesthetics and not miss a beat. His second film, The Discovery, starring Jason Segel and Rooney Mara, is screening in the premieres section and is set to be released on Netflix in March.

Green Room & Blue Ruin– Director Jeremy Saulnier is an indie favorite with two impressive back-to-back thrillers premiering at Sundance, Blue Ruin and Green Room. Each film stars one of Saulnier’s childhood friends, Macon Blair, who is excitingly stepping behind the camera to direct the crime/thriller, I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore. We love his work as an actor and he’s an essential new voice for independent cinema, so here’s hoping he can continue to find success at the helm.

Obvious Child– A Sundance alumni that entered new foray about realistically and comedically depicting abortion in cinema (notably from a female perspective), director Gillian Robespierre is back this year with Landline, and I wouldn’t be surprised if her new film feels as fresh and original as her last.

Cartel Land– An absolutely explosive vérité documentary, border saga Cartel Land established Matthew Heineman as an essential new voice in nonfiction film. He’s back at Sundance with City of Ghosts, which promises to similarly transport us to a dangerous part of the world we’d otherwise know little about.

Pariah– Six years ago, Dee Rees’ breakout debut Pariah was a sensation at Sundance and continues to find new audiences as a rare portrayal of queer youth. Rees has gone on to direct for TV and segments of anthologies, but her second feature has yet to come out until now. Mudbound is in the premieres section of the festival and looks to have plenty to offer. Before that one makes it to your home, catch the one that got her career off the ground.

Pariah is available to stream on Netflix

Hello, My Name Is Doris– Last year, this indie feature starring Sally Field was one of the few sleeper hits of the limited releases, enough that Field is a dark horse Oscar contender for her comedic role. Director Michael Showalter, best known as a writer for Wet Hot American Summer, is screening his highly anticipated film, The Big Sick, in the premiers category.

I’ll See You in My Dreams– A Sundance alum returning to the screen is Brett Haley, whose previous film I’ll See You in My Dreams debuted very quietly at the festival in 2015, but went on to become a theatrical hit due to its representation of the 60+ demographic. His new film, The Hero, reunites him with Sam Elliott in the U.S. Dramatic competition.

