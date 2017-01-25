How The Internet Is Changing Our Consumer Habits

- Home
Manhattan Beach’s Polliwog Park becomes Polliwog Lake
Manhattan Beach’s Polliwog Park has once again flooded, due to the heavy rains that…
Redondo Beach Women’s March mobilizes South Bay
Over 2,000 protesters, advocating women's rights and opposing President Donald Trump's attitude towards women, marched from the King Harbor Marina to Pacific Coast Highway and back Saturday morning. The atmosphere was festive and police said they were no troublesome incidents. …
Redondo Beach Women’s March draws 1,800 participants
by David Mendez More than 1,800 people converged Saturday morning at the Redondo Beach…
Redondo girls basketball team takes sole possession of first place in Bay League
By Randy Angel Playing with the credo “Defense wins Championships,” Redondo’s girls basketball team…
Redondo Union boys basketball wins 11th in a row over rival Mira Costa
by Paul Teetor This game was about more than winning or losing. It was…
Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, football, running and more
Running: Registration is available for the 39th annual Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K…
Redondo Beach Breakwater Jan. 24, 2017: Surfers Brewer, Browning, Eggers and Parker
The wind settled down but the ocean didn't Tuesday morning. Fortunately, a lingering, double over head swell provided plenty of room for surfers to maneuver at the Redondo Breakwater, at least for those able to paddle out. …
South Bay surfers get first good winter swell.
After days of out of control conditions, local surfers took full advantage of the window that opened Sunday morning when the wind turned hard off shore, cleaning up the 10- to 15-foot swell that began pounding local beaches on Friday.…
Kushner pushes young guys to win ET Chilli Surf SBBC contest in Manhattan Beach
Mira Costa High's Cody Purcell was flying high at the ET Surf SB Boardriders contest Saturday in Manhattan Beach. But he couldn't keep up with 45-year old, former South African pro Warren Kushner.…
Manhattan Beach Ultrafication: The great dining divide
Downtown restaurants bridge the divide between old and ultra Manhattan Beach, while the city struggles to preserve its small town character. …
Beer Bros: Hoppy Happenins’
We are only two weeks away from the first LA Beer and Food Festival.…
South Bay Dining News: Kincaid’s celebrates 18 years, A Basq Kitchen pairs with King Harbor Brewing, and Nikau Kai opens surfer-oriented restaurant
One Problem Solved, Bigger One Created… People who go to restaurant websites usually want…
“The Salesman” – A tough sale [MOVIE REVIEW]
“The Salesman,” the latest film from Iranian master Asghar Farhadi (“A Separation,” “The…
BEER BROS: South Bay breweries shine at L.A. Guild fest
by Ed Solt Since forming in 2013, the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild has…
The Boy and the Bear: a ‘Third Wave’ coffeehouse arrives in Redondo Beach from Colombia, by way of Sweden
by Mark McDermott The story of the Boy and the Bear begins at…
On Local Government – Redondo’s “creative destruction”
On Local Government By Bob Pinzler Redondo’s “creative destruction” When an object rolls downhill,…
Letters to the Editor 1-19-2017
Lu Lieu: Dear ER: I erroneously assumed when Ted Lieu became our congressman from…
Letters to the Editor 1-12-2017
More and louder Dear ER: I would like to thank Paul Gerhardt for his…
