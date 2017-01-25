How The Internet Is Changing Our Consumer Habits

How The Internet Is Changing Our Consumer Habits

The general population are spending more and more of our lives online. The internet has seeped into our socialising habits, how we find entertainment, how we run errands and even how we work.

Social Media

Most generations of people have made it onto at least one platform from which they keep in touch with friends, family or colleagues. The most likely is now to be Facebook – where simple word processing and picture uploads makes use accessible to the biggest technophobes, even if they don’t make use of the myriad games or profile analyser apps, or groups allowing topical discussion, or organization of a hundred-strong event where you can send hundreds of invites in seconds. It is now where most people find themselves socialising, via webchat, where they would previously call or pop round in person. We have moved on from the 90’s heyday of very basic html sites, customised cursors and Myspace, which is still around – but mostly populated with aspiring or locally touring musicians to gain a following and where they stream their music. And of course, everybody is an Instagram chef.

Blogging

Following just about any niche interest is possible with such platforms as WordPress, or BlogSpot, which allows you to click through at the top to the next random dedicated topic in and endless chain. It used to be a way for companies to disseminate information on upcoming networking events or generate a buzz. But people are increasingly drawing an income from blogging by building a following on their interest, whether that be book reviews, trying out a resort or ideas for a day out with the family, or testing the latest addition to a range of product they like to buy. Once they have enough of a following in these cases, companies have started to send out products for bloggers to review and share with their audience, gaining more exposure for the product and free products and visitor generating income for the bloggers.

Online Gaming

As well as mmorpg games meaning racing, role playing or combat is done with dozens of opponents around the world at any one time for gamers, online casino games are also seeing a rise in popularity for more casual game playing folk. This is partly thanks to the increasing compatibility of mobile and tablet apps. It is possible to play roulette for real cash from your phone with a choice of all the old casino faves like poker and black jack, themed games, and even down to the choice of roulette table format. And it can all be done in your own home, at a house ‘casino’ party.

Shopping

The major grocery retailers sought to expand their sales by moving online, to home delivery. While this has seen an oversight of the impending closure of a lot of physical stores, and the effort of supermarkets to get buyers to choose their own labelled goods, it has levelled the playing field for smaller retailers. Challenger retailers in Europe, like Lidl have been given the breathing space to see higher quality offerings to offline shoppers, seeing increased turnover. Trying out a first shop at each of different the online retailers means up to a 20% discount on your shop several times.

