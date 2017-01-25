Redondo girls basketball team takes sole possession of first place in Bay League

By Randy Angel

Playing with the credo “Defense wins Championships,” Redondo’s girls basketball team took a giant stride to winning its third straight Bay League title Tuesday evening with an impressive road win against rival Mira Costa.

The Sea Hawks allowed only 17 points through the first three quarters of their 57-37 victory handing the Mustangs their first league loss while taking over sole possession of first place.

Redondo (11-7, 5-0) was led by Lauren Tsuneishi’s 16 points and Jasmine Davis’ 13-point, eight-rebound performance.while the Sea Hawk defense held Mira Costa sharpshooter Allie Navarette under her average of 15.9 points per game.

“We played some great defense and are players were really locked in,” Redondo coach Marcelo Enriquez said. “We’re really starting to gel. We had a tough preseason but the dividends are starting to pay off.”

Ranked No. 16 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1AA poll and on the watch list for the Open Division in postseason play, Redondo will host Morningside on Friday and play at Inglewood on Tuesday. Girls league games tip off at 6 p.m.

Mira Costa was led by Navarette, a senior, who recorded 12 points and eight rebounds. The four-year varsity starter admitted to having a “Giant mixture of nervousness and excitement” prior to the game.

Not only was the contest her final home game against rival Redondo with first place on the line, but Navarette needed only six points to reach the 1,500 point total in her prep career.

“I am super excited to reach 1,500 points as most players I know have not yet reached 1,000,” Navarette said. “I feel very proud of myself and thankful for my teammates for all the screens, encouragement and everything else they did to help me achieve this goal.”

Mira Costa (12-8, 4-1) has a one-game advantage over third-place Palos Verdes and is ranked No. 9 in Division 1A. The Mustangs host Peninsula (No. 8, Div. 3AA) on Friday before playing at Palos Verdes (No. 3, Div. 3AA) on Tuesday.

