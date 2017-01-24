BEER BROS: South Bay breweries shine at L.A. Guild fest

by Ed Solt

Since forming in 2013, the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild has organized over 50 breweries within Los Angeles County and has been a major force behind the celebration of local craft beer, organizing events like LA Beer Week. Torrance’s Smog City Brewing Company has been in the Guild since the get-go. This past year, SCBC co-founder Laurie Porter — whose husband, Jonathan Porter, is the mastermind brewer behind Smog City — became LABG’s president. Previously, the post was held by El Segundo Brewing Company founder Rob Croxall, who was essential to the growth of the Guild. Now, the LABG is kicking off its first Los Angeles Beer & Food Festival on January 28.

Held at Mack Sennett Studios in Silverlake, the festival will feature unlimited tastings from 45 local breweries as well as complimentary grinds from local food partners like El Segundo chef Anne Conness’ Sausal, downtown L.A. favorite Poppy+Rose, and newcomers Fat Dragon, in addition to more beer-related bites from Agoura Hills’ Twisted Oak Tavern, the South Bay’s Simmzy’s, and the nomadic operations of Vagabond Cheese.

“It is a celebration that is 100 percent dedicated to local craft beer and will be very L.A.-centric,” said Porter. “Much like the diversity of the neighborhoods, L.A. is diverse in breweries and types of beers brewed.”

Unless you’re still hiding under a rock clenching a macro brew silver can, it’s hard not to notice the LA Craft beer scene, which has seeped into everyone’s favorite restaurants, bars, liquor stores, and supermarkets. It’s a scene that’s begun to rival our craft beer neighbors due south, in the San Diego area, who have been legendarily producing independent craft beer since way back when it was more commonly referred to as “microbrew.”

“Each brewery has its own distinct personality. It is what makes us unique and differentiates us from the more IPA-focused San Diego,” said Porter.

The clustering of breweries has become a recent phenomenon, particularly in Torrance and DTLA, but unless your bike has supersonic setting, hitting a few L.A. breweries in a one day pass-through is nearly impossible.

“With L.A.’s craft beer scene being so vast, the beauty of the festival is it puts all the beers you want to try in one place,” said Porter. “With our breweries spread all the way to the Pacific, the daunting task of L.A. is driving from one location to another.”

For those just acquiring a craft beer palate, the L.A. Beer and Food Festival is the perfect launching point for your own personal hoppy voyage — the equivalent of a semester of local craft beer knowledge learned in a few hours. One of the quintessential 101 local craft beers, SCB’s Saber Tooth Squirrel amber ale (7% abv), winner of 2016’s World Beer Cup Silver in Philadelphia and bronze finisher the Great American Beer Fest (GABF) amber ale/red ale category, will be on tap.

“We picked Saber Tooth Squirrel because it pairs with everything,” said Porter. “It is our most versatile offering.”

The L.A. Beer and Food Festival also caters to more sophisticated craft beer tastes. Having tasted many of the “core” beers of local breweries, who doesn’t want to try one-off, limited released, or seasonal beers? SBC will be pouring its once-a-year Infinite Wishes, a bourbon-barrel aged Imperial Stout. With a lengthy brewing process that calls for nine months in a bourbon barrel, Infinite Wishes draws from the depths of nothingness and pours obsidian black, with intense aromas of vanilla, cinnamon, and cooked sugar, finishing with the layered richness of a bourbon chocolate pie.

Porter is almost as enthusiastic about other Guild brews as she about for Smog City’s offerings. One such brewery is the sustainable and environmentally friendly Dry River Brewing Company, located in DTLA a block from the L.A. River. Dry River Brewing takes pride in “slow beer,” utilizing a brewing process made with wild yeasts that thrive in the L.A. climate, experimental botanicals, and a variety of hops all fermented in used oak barrels.

“One of the best things the L.A. Beer & Food Festival does is connect you with a lot of up-and-coming and smaller breweries,” Porter said. “Many of those who do not distribute, or do not distribute in your area yet.”

The popularity of craft beer and craft beer events couldn’t come at a more perfect time. Leave the car keys in the basket, and take an Uber or Lyft. The food aspect of the festival could stand by itself; all designated drivers receive a discounted entry ticket and the stoke of having more stomach room.

“As always, LABG strides to make events very accessible to public transportation,” Porter said. “We picked Mack Sennett Studios because it’s walking distance to the train. From the South Bay, it’s an easy jump on the Green line in El Segundo.”

The LA Beer and Food Festival is Saturday, January 28. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mack Sennett Studios, 1215 Bates Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90029. For more info see labrewersguild.org. ER

