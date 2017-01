Redondo Beach Breakwater Jan. 24, 2017: Surfers Brewer, Browning, Eggers and Parker The wind settled down but the ocean didn't Tuesday morning. Fortunately, a lingering, double over head swell provided plenty of room for surfers to maneuver at the Redondo Breakwater, at least for those able to paddle out. …

South Bay surfers get first good winter swell. After days of out of control conditions, local surfers took full advantage of the window that opened Sunday morning when the wind turned hard off shore, cleaning up the 10- to 15-foot swell that began pounding local beaches on Friday.…