Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, football, running and more

Running: Registration is available for the 39th annual Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K Run/Walk presented by Kaiser Permanente and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. More than 8,000 race enthusiasts will congregate at Seaside Lagoon for the 10K, 5K and 10K baby buggy races and costume contest presented by the King Harbor Association that will take place Sunday, Feb. 5. The event also includes a two-day Health and Fitness Expo presented by Michelob Ultra. Entry fee is $35 for the 5K; $40 for the 10K and Baby Buggy races (add $5 on race weekend). To register, visit redondo10K.com.

Registration is open for the 14th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 12 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. The event begins with a two-day Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, Mar. 11. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids (add $5 after Feb. 13). Runners can register at villagerunner.com.

Football: Open to all 7th and 8th grade student/athletes in all sports, Redondo Union High School will be holding two Sea Hawk 12th Man Youth Speed and Strength Camps. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., the camps take place Jan. 31 – Feb. 23 and March 7-30 and are run by Head Coach Matt Ballard and Asst. Coach and Defensive Coordinator Keith Ellison. Cost is $120 for both camps; $70 for one camp; $10 for an individual session. For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

The Sunday afternoon Co-ed Flag Football on the Beach League begins Feb. 12 at 10th St. and The Strand in Hermosa Beach. Games are played with two 20-minute halves, alternating guy and girl quarterbacks, non-contact, girl TDs worth double points. Registration offered as a team only and must be made at the Community Center,710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach prior to the first day of the league. Cost is: $265 per team for City Registration. Roster limit is 10 players with eight teams minimum and 32 teams maximum per league. Length: Regular season is six to eights weeks plus playoffs. For more information or individual signups, contact Chris (cyj@prankmonkey.org) or 310-877-3148; or Anna at (anna@prankmonkey.org).

Baseball: Mira Costa will be holding its annual Alumni Game on Saturday. Feb 11. Check in is at 10 a.m. followed by batting practice at 10:30 a.m and the game at 12 p.m.. For more information contact Head Coach Keith Ramsey, keith.b.ramsey@gmail.com.

Redondo Union High School will hold its annual Alumni Baseball Game on Saturday, Feb. 25. Festivities begin with picture at 9 a.m. followed by batting practice at 10:15 a.m. and the first pitch at 11 a.m. Former players are urged to contact Redondo head coach Jeff Baumback at Jbaumback@rbusd.org; 562- 256-6527.



Paddleboarding: The unofficial start to the paddling season takes place with The Cold Hands Paddle to be held Sunday, Mar. 5 at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro..Open to all ages, the 4-mile race is free with awards given to men’s and women’s stock and unlimited prone and SUP contestants. Raffle tickets and t-shirts available online with proceeds benefitting the Sarcoma Alliance and the fight against cancer. For more information, visit paddleguru.com.

