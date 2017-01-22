Mira Costa duo among local athletes earning All-CIF honors
By Randy Angel
For the first time in a decade, Redondo did not have a player selected to the All-CIF team but Mira Costa had two named to the Division 1 squad, senior setter Britt Bommer and senior outside hitter Alexa Underwood.
In Division 3, Bishop Montgomery senior opposite Sydney Hall made the team and El Segundo junior outside hitter Maddie Kurke was named to the Division 5 team.
Vistamar landed two players on the Division 6 team with junior middle blocker Lizzie Sadilek and senior outside hitter Dyan D’Angelo.
Boys Water Polo: Palos Verdes senior Quinn Stoneman was selected to the All-CIF Division 2 team and Redondo junior Blake Vogelsang wasa Division 4 selection.
Football: According to the CIF-Southern Section, the 11-man All-CIF football teams will be announced sometime in February. For complete All-CIF lists, visit cifss.org.
