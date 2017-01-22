South Bay surfers get first good winter swell.

After days of out of control conditions, local surfers took full advantage of the window that opened Sunday morning when the wind turned hard off shore, cleaning up the 10- to 15-foot swell that began pounding local beaches on Friday.

Conditions were clean from dawn until early afternoon, when the wind turned onshore. The swell is expected to last through Tuesday, when the morning winds are predicted to again turn offshore.

Redondo Breakwater Sunday morning. Photos by Kevin Cody

