Advertisement
 Added on January 22, 2017  Kevin Cody  

South Bay surfers get first good winter swell.

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

An unidentified surfer prepares to get covered up at the Redondo Breakwater. Photo by Kevin Cody

After days of out of control conditions, local surfers took full advantage of the window that opened Sunday morning when the wind turned hard off shore, cleaning up the 10- to 15-foot swell that began pounding local beaches on Friday.

Conditions were clean from dawn until early afternoon, when the wind turned onshore. The swell is expected to last through Tuesday, when the morning winds are predicted to again turn offshore. 

Redondo Breakwater Sunday morning. Photos by Kevin Cody

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login