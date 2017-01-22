Advertisement
 Added on January 22, 2017  Kevin Cody   ,

Redondo Beach Women’s March mobilizes South Bay

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Kathleen Davis, Phyllis Pennings and Mindy Freiss, of Hermosa Beach, were among the marchers.

Photos by Kevin Cody

Over 2,000 protesters, advocating women’s rights and opposing President Donald Trump’s attitude towards women, marched from the King Harbor Marina to Pacific Coast Highway and back Saturday morning. The atmosphere was festive and police said they were no troublesome incidents. 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login