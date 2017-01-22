Added on January 22, 2017 Kevin Cody newsletter , Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach Women’s March mobilizes South Bay
Photos by Kevin Cody
Over 2,000 protesters, advocating women’s rights and opposing President Donald Trump’s attitude towards women, marched from the King Harbor Marina to Pacific Coast Highway and back Saturday morning. The atmosphere was festive and police said they were no troublesome incidents.
by Kevin Cody
