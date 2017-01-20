Added on January 20, 2017
Kevin Cody
Palos Verdes
Trump National Golf Course hosts inauguration breakfast
President Donald Trump memorialized in ice. Photo by Russ Hoffman
An ice sculpture of Donald Trump greeted guests at the sold out presidential inauguration day breakfast hosted by Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes. Breakfast was $45.17, in recognition of the local businessman becoming the 45th president of the United States in the year 2017.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login