About Town in Hermosa Beach

John Croteau paddleout

A paddleout for John Croteau, one of the Silver Strand Hermosa surfers in the ‘60s, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in front of Longfellow Avenue in Hermosa Beach. Croteau moved to Haiku, Maui 20 years ago and became a general contractor and an expert windsurfer. Croteau was on a job site two weeks ago when he called his wife Candice to tell her he felt faint. He then passed out and never regained consciousness. His death was attributed to an aortic aneurysm. Croteau is survived by his wife, daughter Catalina and son Cooper.

Homeless Census

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will lead its annual count of homeless people in Southern California next Wednesday night.

Volunteers will meet at Hermosa Beach City Council Chambers at 8 p.m., and will fan out to different parts of the South Bay. Numbers obtained in the census will help determine funding levels to combat homelessness in Los Angeles County, which has the nation’s largest unsheltered population.

To sign up, click here.

