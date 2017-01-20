Hermosa Beach Police Beat

A woman was found dead underneath the Hermosa Pier midday Saturday. Though police have ruled out foul play, the cause of death remains unknown.

The woman and a male companion, both transients, spent Friday night under the Pier, and the man became concerned when he was unable to wake her, said Sgt. Robert Higgins of the Hermosa Beach Police Department. The man contacted lifeguards, who attempted to revive her and contacted the police and fire departments.

Police received the call about the woman at 11:39 a.m., Higgins said. Subsequent attempts to revive the woman by paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An exact age for the dead woman was not immediately available, but she appeared to be in her 50s, Higgins said. Although there were no indications of foul play, police closed off the area around the Pier for several hours to conduct an investigation until the coroner took possession of the body.

The woman had no identification on her when she was found, Higgins said. Although police believe they know her identity, her name was withheld pending the notification of family.

