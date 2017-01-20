Advertisement
 Added on January 20, 2017  Judy Rae

Beach art – Hermosa Artists Collective at Harmony Yoga

Hundreds of people filled Harmony Yoga on Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach on Saturday November 19, but there were no downward-facing dogs to be seen. The revelers had gathered for the Harmony Show featuring the Hermosa Beach Artist Collective. The organization gathered local talent, whose work was hung the walls and pipes for a one-night only gathering.

Photos by Ryan McDonald

