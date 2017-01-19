Beer Bros: Hoppy Happenins’

We are only two weeks away from the first LA Beer and Food Festival. Held on Saturday, January 28 at the Mack Sennett Studios in LA, 40 independent breweries will offer unlimited tastings of 100 beers. Standout food partners include Chef Anne Conness’ Sausal, downtown L.A. favorite Poppy+Rose, and newcomers Fat Dragon in addition to more beer-related bites from Twisted Oak Tavern, Simmzy’s, and the nomadic operations of Vagabond Cheese.

On Tuesday January 24, Select Beer Store is hosting a bottle flight night featuring the collaborative beers of Amager with Prairie Artisan Ales of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cellarmaker Brewing Company of San Francisco and Cigar City Brewing Company of Tampa, Florida. OG craft brewery Firestone Walker Brewing Company will be pouring its Milk Stout on Thursday January 26 for a Milk Stout and Cookies Night. On February 2, Gardena’s newest brewery, State Brewing Company will be taking over the taps at Select Beer Store.

Naja’s Place will be showing Penelope Spheeris’ iconic documentaries, “The Decline of Western Civilization”, “The Decline of Western Civilization Part II”, “The Metal Years,” and “The Decline of Western Civilization Part III” along with killer beer specials. Ask Naja’s Place manager Jay Ousten about his teenage years as a punk rocker.

King Harbor Brewing Company will be releasing their Sink w/ California (dry-hopped pale ale) Saturday, February 4 at noon. Their Sink w/ California has Tropical fruit, citrus, and pine hop character bursting from a platform of bold specialty malt with a subtle sweetness emphasizing the radically fantastic hop profile. It is dry-hopped w/ Citra, Cascade, and Idaho 7. Six packs of 16 oz. cans are $10.99. No limits if you know the secret handshake.

Bill Baker of Zymurgy Brew Works and Tasting Room said, “We still have our five-gallon special going on for the month of January. Normally, we only offer five gallons on Tuesday Nights, but for the month of January our ‘Brew Year Special’ is customers can brew 5-gallon batches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays.”

Baker invites all to partake in the brewing process and learn how your favorite IPA’s are made.

Dude’s Brewing Company invites all come taste the beautiful nectar created by The Dudes’ directly from the source. The laid back atmosphere of their tasting room has lots of room to sit back, chill out and enjoy a brew poured from one of their 17 tap handles fueled by their 3.5 barrel pilot system. The tasting room sits inside their state-of-the-art brewery where you can sample tasting flights, pints and half pints right where all the magic happens and even purchase growlers and 4-packs to go.

Nigel Heath from Absolution Brewing Company said, “Calling all Scots to celebrate Robbie Burns night and the launch of our new Scottish Ale, The Kelpie. Live bagpiper, Chrisy, will ‘pipe-in’ the Kelpie and Haggis that will be suitable doused in the finest Scotch Whisky and ignited! Join the party on Saturday January, 21 from 5 p.m. Very limited 22 oz. bottles of the Kelpie available on a first-come basis.”

On Thursday January 26, Jeff Thomson Magician/Comedian will be performing at Scholb’s Premium Ales Tasting Room in unison with the release of Serendoggity.

“Despite being only 23 years old, Jeff Thomson has crafted a magical escape show of humor and amazement for audiences of all ages to enjoy with flashes of intellectual humor, inane silliness, and lots of audience engagement,” said Mandy from Scholb’s. “He has performed all across the US and is delighted to bring his craft to our taproom. Thomson’s performance will start at 7 p.m. and Serendoggity will start serving at 5 p.m.”

To contribute to the brew of local craft beer culture, email ESolt@EasyReaderNews.com. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.