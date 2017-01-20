Advertisement
Beach art – 4th Annual "Hey Turkey Day"

Beach art

4th Annual “Hey Turkey Day”

On the night before Thanksgiving local South Bay artists took over Hermosa Design on Cypress and 6th St. in Hermosa Beach to celebrate all things South Bay with the 4th annual “Hey Turkey Day” Art Show. “It’s one of the most anticipated art events of the year. Turkey Jon was a regular at the Hermosa Beach Pier and Strand. Many locals have grown up talking to Jon and so his personality made an impression on them,” said artist and photographer Anthony Hernandez. The show was filled with work inspired by Turkey Jon and also the loss of the small beach cottages that gave Hermosa its character.

Photos by Anthony Hernandez (@atonyh07)

by Judy Rae

