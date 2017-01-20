Beach art – 4th Annual “Hey Turkey Day”

On the night before Thanksgiving local South Bay artists took over Hermosa Design on Cypress and 6th St. in Hermosa Beach to celebrate all things South Bay with the 4th annual “Hey Turkey Day” Art Show. “It’s one of the most anticipated art events of the year. Turkey Jon was a regular at the Hermosa Beach Pier and Strand. Many locals have grown up talking to Jon and so his personality made an impression on them,” said artist and photographer Anthony Hernandez. The show was filled with work inspired by Turkey Jon and also the loss of the small beach cottages that gave Hermosa its character.

Photos by Anthony Hernandez (@atonyh07)

Eden Jones is an artist, designer and co-founder of the Daisies Collective. Redondo Beach Bodyboarder Sam Valencia aka DJ SamWise with friend Shawn Pacheco. Easy Reader News editor Mark McDermott with Julie Gilson and Krista. Herondo Plumbing & Rooter owner Louie Trujillo,, a sponsor of “Hey Turkey Day.” DJ Don Cesar and Pennywise’s Fletcher Dragge. Hermosa Beach renaissance man Jani Lange and Boarding 4 Breast Cancer’s Erika Frantz Seward. Hey Turkey Day contributor and supporter Brent Broza Photographer with nephews Logan and Claude. Rob Holzman drummer for Landfill, One Square Mile, & Saccharine Trust, with Johnny McIntyre, Stacianne Gabrielli, Rob Rogers aka Dogboy, the singer for Too Rude, War Called Peace currently Capital Vices Limited. Hey Turkey Day founder Daniel Inez of M1SK and Mirko Antich. Artist Greg "Craola" Simkins and Elias William Shepard owner of the soon to be open First Wave Surf shop in Hermosa Beach.

