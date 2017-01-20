Beach charity – Torrance Memorial Raises $1.5 Million at 33rd Annual Holiday Festival Gala
Torrance Memorial Medical Center’s Holiday Festival Gala raised more than $1.5 million through ticket sales, a Lexus Opportunity Drawing, Holiday Boutique sales, and live and silent auction pledges. Through the community’s generosity, the Foundation raised nearly $17 million in 2016. The funds will benefit the transformation of Torrance Memorial’s North Patient Tower,which is dedicated to mother/baby postpartum, neonatal and pediatric care.
More than 15,000 community members enjoyed the six-day event hosted under a 30,000 square-foot tent on the Torrance Memorial campus. Festivities included a display of 36 themed decorated trees, Lunch with Santa, two seniors days and the South Bay’s largest Holiday Shopping Boutique.
Photos by Deidre Davidson
