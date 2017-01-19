Advertisement
Beach business – Grand reopening of remodeled Manhattan Beach Toyota

A two-handed Samurai sword with a wood lacquered case was presented to Manhattan Beach Toyota owners Andrisa and Bradley Sperber by a representative from the Japanese auto maker Monday evening. The occasion was last month’s grand unveiling of the 5.5 acre, dealership’s $7.5 million remodel. The Sperbers plan to exhibit the traditional Samurai sword in a display case on the showroom floor, celebrating the life of Bradley’s father Darrell, who passed away from leukemia in January, 2015, at age 68. In December, at the Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Best of Manhattan Awards,  Sperber was honored posthumously with the 2016 Bob Meistrell Local Legend Award.

Photos by Amy Berg and Kevin Cody

