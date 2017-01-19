Beach business – Grand reopening of remodeled Manhattan Beach Toyota

Legendary Hermosa Beach surfer and paddler Jim Kerwin has passed away at the age of 95 . He was the last of the Surfin' Kerwin brothers and the last surviving member of the pre WWII Hermosa Beach Surfing Club. …
Photographer Michael Justice, a long time contributor to Easy Reader, and helicopter pilot Christopher Reed, of Hermosa Beach, died Wednesday after their helicopter crashed in Los Angeles Harbor. Los Angeles Port Police divers recovered their bodies Thursday morning in the water near the Point Fermin Lighthouse, just down the hill from Justice’s San Pedro home.…
A two-handed Samurai sword with a wood lacquered case was presented to Manhattan Beach Toyota owners Andrisa and Bradley Sperber by a representative from the Japanese auto maker Monday evening. The occasion was last month’s grand unveiling of the 5.5 acre, dealership’s $7.5 million remodel. The Sperbers plan to exhibit the traditional Samurai sword in a display case on the showroom floor, celebrating the life of Bradley’s father Darrell, who passed away from leukemia in January, 2015, at age 68. In December, at the Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Best of Manhattan Awards, Sperber was honored posthumously with the 2016 Bob Meistrell Local Legend Award.
Photos by Amy Berg and Kevin Cody
Manhattan Beach Toyota owner Bradley Sperber (center) is joined in the ribbon cutting ceremony by Manhattan Chamber of Commerce representatives Michelle Winn, Keith Kyle, Martin Ensberg and general manager Ron Vartanian Mayor Tony D'Errico and councilmembers Wayne Powell and David Lesser.
Martin Ensberg and Adam Goldberg.
Barsha Wines’ Adnen Marouani.
Amy Berg, Michael Keegan and Bradley Sperber.
The Mira Costa High School Band performs under the direction of Joel Carlson.
Andrisa Sperber (far right) with guests.
Jackie Balestra, Mark Harrigian and Liz Griggs.
The Manhattan Toyota team.
General manager Ron Vartanian, Pamela and Bradley Sperber and Toyota representative ?? with the Katana sword.
Bell Events Services' Tim Campbell and Michael Bell.
