Beach business – Grand reopening of remodeled Manhattan Beach Toyota

Beach business

Grand reopening of remodeled

Manhattan Beach Toyota

A two-handed Samurai sword with a wood lacquered case was presented to Manhattan Beach Toyota owners Andrisa and Bradley Sperber by a representative from the Japanese auto maker Monday evening. The occasion was last month’s grand unveiling of the 5.5 acre, dealership’s $7.5 million remodel. The Sperbers plan to exhibit the traditional Samurai sword in a display case on the showroom floor, celebrating the life of Bradley’s father Darrell, who passed away from leukemia in January, 2015, at age 68. In December, at the Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Best of Manhattan Awards, Sperber was honored posthumously with the 2016 Bob Meistrell Local Legend Award.

Photos by Amy Berg and Kevin Cody

Manhattan Beach Toyota owner Bradley Sperber (center) is joined in the ribbon cutting ceremony by Manhattan Chamber of Commerce representatives Michelle Winn, Keith Kyle, Martin Ensberg and general manager Ron Vartanian Mayor Tony D'Errico and councilmembers Wayne Powell and David Lesser. Martin Ensberg and Adam Goldberg. Barsha Wines’ Adnen Marouani. Amy Berg, Michael Keegan and Bradley Sperber. The Mira Costa High School Band performs under the direction of Joel Carlson. Andrisa Sperber (far right) with guests. Jackie Balestra, Mark Harrigian and Liz Griggs. The Manhattan Toyota team. General manager Ron Vartanian, Pamela and Bradley Sperber and Toyota representative ?? with the Katana sword. Bell Events Services' Tim Campbell and Michael Bell.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.