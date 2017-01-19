Advertisement
 Added on January 19, 2017  Judy Rae   ,

Beach celebrations – Manhattan Downtown Businesses host annual holiday tree lighting

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Beach celebrations

Manhattan Downtown Businesses

host annual holiday tree lighting

Thousands of revelers descended on Manhattan Beach for the Annual Pier Lighting Ceremony in early December. Santa pulled up his sleigh, and a long line of parents and children snaked through Metlox Plaza waiting to meet him. Children got balloon animals and hats from balloon artist Holly Daze and a snow machine turned the area into a winter wonderland. Kids crowded into Bo Bridges gallery to give his virtual reality technology a try, while the Yoga Loft put out a festive trunk show. Trilogy Spa won the fiercely competitive holiday window decorating contest.

Photos by Ryan McDonald

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login