Beach celebrations – Manhattan Downtown Businesses host annual holiday tree lighting

Kushner pushes young guys to win ET Chilli Surf SBBC contest in Manhattan Beach Mira Costa High's Cody Purcell was flying high at the ET Surf SB Boardriders contest Saturday in Manhattan Beach. But he couldn't keep up with 45-year old, former South African pro Warren Kushner.…

‘White Lightning’ carries away last of the Hermosa Beach Surfin’ Kerwin Brothers. Legendary Hermosa Beach surfer and paddler Jim Kerwin has passed away at the age of 95 . He was the last of the Surfin' Kerwin brothers and the last surviving member of the pre WWII Hermosa Beach Surfing Club. …