Beach celebrations – Manhattan Downtown Businesses host annual holiday tree lighting
Beach celebrations
Manhattan Downtown Businesses
host annual holiday tree lighting
Thousands of revelers descended on Manhattan Beach for the Annual Pier Lighting Ceremony in early December. Santa pulled up his sleigh, and a long line of parents and children snaked through Metlox Plaza waiting to meet him. Children got balloon animals and hats from balloon artist Holly Daze and a snow machine turned the area into a winter wonderland. Kids crowded into Bo Bridges gallery to give his virtual reality technology a try, while the Yoga Loft put out a festive trunk show. Trilogy Spa won the fiercely competitive holiday window decorating contest.
Photos by Ryan McDonald
You must be logged in to post a comment Login