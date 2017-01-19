Beach history – Hermosa Historical Society dances through the ‘70s

Beach history

Hermosa Historical Society

dances through the ‘70s

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society’s annual Dancing through the Decades gala celebrated A Night at Studio (902)54 in the old Pier Avenue Junior High School gymnasium, where many of guests really did dance through the ‘70s. The evening was a fundraiser for children’s programs at the museum, including more children’s tours and exhibits. The museum is located at 710 Pier Avenue (at the Community Center). Hours: Saturdays and Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon. And by appointment. For more information visit hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.

Photos by Chris Miller

Jake and Trish Courtney. Dorothy Yost in her vintage 1970s pantsuit. Hermosa Beach Historical Society board member Annie Seawright, HBHS curator Chris Uebelhor and Kat Monk. Ira Lifland and Dr. Alice Villalobos. Brian and Ingrid Ousdahl. Hermosa Beach City Clerk Elaine Dorfling and John Horger. Bob Courtney with daughter Colleen Cole and granddaughter Devon. Mark and Diane Silva. Betsy Ryan with Hermosa City Councilman Hany Fangary. Reliving the 70s.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.