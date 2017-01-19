Beach history – Hermosa Historical Society dances through the ‘70s
Beach history
Hermosa Historical Society
dances through the ‘70s
The Hermosa Beach Historical Society’s annual Dancing through the Decades gala celebrated A Night at Studio (902)54 in the old Pier Avenue Junior High School gymnasium, where many of guests really did dance through the ‘70s. The evening was a fundraiser for children’s programs at the museum, including more children’s tours and exhibits. The museum is located at 710 Pier Avenue (at the Community Center). Hours: Saturdays and Sundays 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon. And by appointment. For more information visit hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.
Photos by Chris Miller
