South Bay Community Calendar 1-19-2017

Thursday, January 19

Free your mind

Free guided Meditation and Labyrinth Walk. Dr Kati Wolfrum will give a 15 minute guided meditation followed by the labyrinth walk. The path is not tricky but relaxing. No shoes but socks are comfortable. 5:30 – 7 p.m. Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach. To RSVP and questions call Vernetta at (310) 750-6857 or Jane at (310) 782-9750.

Storytellers

Life Aquatic is a pop-up story event where ocean dwellers and storytellers come together for a night of unscripted ocean tales, musical mixes and the passionate quest for unexpected adventure. Eight stories, 5 minutes each from ocean-minded storytellers in all walks of life. RSVP as capacity is limited. 7 – 9:30 p.m. Sloopy’s, 3416 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach. Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/life-aquatic-ocean-dwellers-storytellers-tickets-30360085834. Open to the public. Questions: jennifercapo@gmail.com.

Friday, January 20

Purpose Workshop

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Tiana Rideout, Community Health Programs Coordinator at Blue Zones Project. Those who know their purpose in life live longer and are better able to make important life decisions. Through interactive exercises, Rideout will help participants to find direction and purpose. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Baby baby

Expressing Motherhood South Bay, an ongoing stage show that has been showcasing people sharing their stories about motherhood onstage since 2008. Fri. and Sat. Shows at 7:30 p.m. 400 South Broadway, Redondo Beach. For tickets visit expressingmotherhood.com.

Just for fun

Nunsense, the award-winning hit show played off-Broadway for a record-breaking run, and is now an internationally acclaimed, must-see phenomenon. Nunsense follows the crazy antics of five nuns from the Little Sisters of Hoboken convent. The wildly chaotic variety show is filled with crazy dance routines, memorable solos, and a whole bunch of comic surprises. Fri., Sat. (8 p.m.), and Sun. (2 p.m.) through Jan. 29. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Saturday, January 21

Shredding Event

Athens Services free document shredding event. This is your opportunity to clean out old files and properly dispose of papers without compromising your personal information. Shredding will be done onsite and you will be able to witness the destruction of your documents. After the documents are thoroughly shredded, the paper is recycled. There is no limit on how much you can bring. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. City Hall Parking Lot, 1315 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach. Hermosabch.org.

Clean house

The Annual Household Hazardous Waste and E‐waste Roundup event for Hermosa Beach and LA County residents to safely dispose of these items. Bring items in a sturdy box, preferably in their original labeled containers. Do not mix items together. Limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip. Be prepared to leave your containers and boxes. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Clark Stadium, Valley Dr. between 8th & 11th Street, Hermosa Beach. For more information call Sanitation Districts of LA at (800) 238-0172 or visit lacsd.org.

Used friends

Hermosa’s Friends of the Library holds its monthly used book sale today (boy, a LOT is going on around City Hall) 9 a.m. to noon. 1309 Bard St. (behind Stars Antiques).

California Steamers

Have fun riding a scale model steam train! Public run days each month are 1st Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 3rd Saturday noon – 3 p.m. Free but donations are greatly appreciated and the only way to keep the trains running and the facility and equipment maintained and upgraded. Located at the east side of Wilson Park, 2290 Washington Ave., Torrance. (310) 328-0236. facebook.com/SoCalLiveSteam/.

Sunday, January 22

Find a treasure

200 + sellers with antiques, collectibles, furniture, crafts, jewelry and more at the Torrance Antique Street Fair. Karren’s Krafts for kids with free crafting activity. Lots of great restaurants, bakery and sports bars. Free admission and pet friendly. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Old Torrance, 1317 Sartori Avenue. For more information call (310) 328-6107. Torranceantiquefaire.com.

What is Christian Science

Michelle Nanouche, a practitioner and teacher of Christian Science healing will discuss “Christian Science: What it is and how it works” at 2 p.m. at the 1st Church of Christ, Scientist. 4010 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates. Her topics will include “Does prayer still have a role in healing in light of modern medical advancements?” And “Are we just talking about positive thinking or is there something more to Christian Science?”

Her ideas are based on the teachings of Jesus and Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer and founder of Christian Science. 4010 Palos Verdes Drive North, Palos Verdes Estates. For more info call (310) 375-7914 or email cschurchpvp@gmail.com.

Film Festival

An exciting selection of adventurous and inspirational films about nature. You’ll be moved, transfixed and energized to make a difference in the world. 4 p.m. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. Buy your tickets online ($10) at pvplc.org or at the door ($15).

Wednesday, January 25

Think about it

The Conscious Childbirth and Postpartum Preparation series. A series of six classes include education for optimal pregnancy health, preparation for childbirth, facts about medical interventions, postpartum and breastfeeding health and a safe space for questions, doubts and fears. It will be facilitated by Lauren French Hoy, a licensed midwife. 6:30 – 9 p.m. Happy Baby, 353 Main Street, El Segundo. To reserve your space call (424) 218-9774 or email info@madreluzLA.com or info@happyla.com.

Kilimanjaro

Ever wanted to conquer Africa’s highest peak, Kilimanjaro? You now have a chance to vicariously experience this epic feat at a Sierra Club presentation by Marty Haupt. Marty and three friends made it to the 19,340 ft peak as part of a trip to view wildlife in Tanzania’s national parks. Marty will focus on the ascent of Kilimanjaro in a presentation accompanied by native music. Afterwards, Marty will field questions and share his experiences. 7 p.m. in the community room of the Palos Verdes Library, 701 Silver Spur Road Rolling Hills Estates. For more info contact Paul Rosenberger (310) 545-3531.

Friday, January 27

Watch the sunset

Twice a year the sunset aligns within the keyhole of the monumental sculp­ture, creating a dramatic lighting effect meant to bridge the City of Manhattan Beach and the Pacific Ocean. Light Gate was commissioned as part of the city’s Centennial Celebration with the purpose to create an exceptional visual experience for locals and visitors. 5:20 p.m. Manhattan Beach City Hall, 1400 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach. For more information, please contact the Cultural Arts Division at (310) 802-5440 or infombac@citymb.info.

Sunday, January 29

Whale of a good time

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium celebrates the 47th annual Whale Fiesta. Over 20 marine life organizations will exhibit and provide information about their efforts to bring awareness and protection to these animals. Throughout the day expert Cabrillo Whale Watch naturalists will give talks on various marine mammals. Free. For more information or to receive a calendar of events call (310) 548-7562 or visit the website at cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

