Letters to the Editor 1-19-2017

Lu Lieu:

Dear ER:

I erroneously assumed when Ted Lieu became our congressman from the South Bay that he was going to represent all of his constituents (“Congressman Ted Lieu announces he will not attend inauguration,” ERNews.com). I obviously was misinformed. He has chosen to be petulant and self serving and completely ignored his oath of office. Is he going to pout every time anyone says something he doesn’t agree with? We have a new president and we owe him respect for his office and to give him a chance to prove himself. Is Lieu going to spend the next four years with his arms locked behind his back, unwilling to reach across the aisle. We voters have revolted once. It can happen again.

Judy Garland

Hermosa Beach

Park Burton on council

Dear ER:

As a founding member of the Friends of Polliwog Park (FOPP), I became acquainted with Councilman Mark Burton when our fledgling group first sought to protect our beautiful community park against further development by special interest groups. From the outset, I was impressed with Burton’s willingness to take on these powerful, politically-connected adversaries. His support was instrumental in helping us preserve the pastoral ambiance of our city’s only nature park. I’ve had the opportunity to observe Burton in action at many council meetings. The resolve he displayed regarding Polliwog extends well beyond protecting greenspace. This passionate and dedicated public servant manifests his commitment to the community by coming to council well-prepared and listening attentively to input from all viewpoints. While I may not agree with him on every item, I know that the decisions he makes are informed and objective.

For Manhattan Beach to continue to move forward in a manner respectful of its past, we need councilmembers who will be thoughtful on the issues and champion all members of our community. I urge you to join me in supporting Burton in his bid for reelection.

Stephanie Robins

Manhattan Beach

Good job, not

Dear ER:

Mark Burton states being on the Manhattan Beach City Council has been “his best job.” Surprise. Where else can you have complete control of the everyday lives of 35,000 residents and no responsibility for the stupid decisions that you make. Money may be lost on bad projects or lawsuits against the City, but not one cent comes from the pockets of the City Council. It’s O.P.M. (Other People’s Money). Both Burton and Tony D’Errico have been responsible for destroying our small beach town character by imposing Los Angeles/big city-type revenue-seeking projects. City Manager Mark Danaj has hired four staff members ($850,000) plus his salary ($250,000) for total of $1.1 million. Former city manager Geoff Dolan’s salary was only $195,000. Add to that, a 15 year home loan for assistant city manager Nadine Nader of $2.3 million. Unfunded pension funds are 70 percent of budget and soon will be $100 million. Burton is responsible for encouraging the Manhattan Beach Mid-Management Association to be formed, which will mean more pensions. D’Errico responded to resident Bill Victor’s statement, “The council should talk less” with “It’s not your meeting, it’s our meeting. It’s not a public meeting, it’s a meeting held in public. Get it straight.” The residents elect the council, so it’s our meeting. Burton and D’Errico have an arrogant attitude and management style that doesn’t fit in with our small beach town character and shouldn’t be re-elected.

Robert Bush

Manhattan Beach

Burton brief

Dear ER:

I remember so clearly sitting in City Council Chambers listening to Mark Burton, who was beginning his term as mayor, speak about the year to come. He listed what he considered to be the most important issues facing Manhattan Beach and described the challenges and opportunities. He was clear, articulate and, best of all, brief. What he didn’t talk about was himself. I was impressed! Since then I’ve gotten to know Burton and it’s clear to me that he listens to the people of Manhattan Beach, and that our input is of critical importance to him.

As a fellow member of Manhattan Beach Rotary, I’ve listened to him address the club about the state of our city, and I’ve always come away feeling well informed and impressed with his abilities. His enthusiasm for the city of Manhattan Beach is infectious, but he’s also realistic about the challenges we face, and the partnerships that will be needed to handle those challenges. If I had to pick two words to describe Mark Burton, it would be “realistic optimist.” I think he’s done great work in his first term in City Council, and I am happy to endorse him for a second term.

Sue Vogl

Manhattan Beach

LaLa land

Dear ER:

I found it ironic that Councilmember Jeff Duclos’s request to retain the charm of our Hermosa Beach pier by installing the identical lights from “La La Land” was reported in the same issue as the story multi-million dollar developer Raju Chhabria, who claims that wealthy residents don’t like vintage or quaint retailers like Granny Takes A Trip (“Mirror image,”ER Jan. 12, 2017). If that’s the case, why did Granny Takes a Trip survive for 30 years? It sickens me to see more development that will be cookie cutter and as nondescript as Chhabria’s multi-use commercial property that replaced the quaint Alta Dena drive-in dairy. Visit other wealthy communities like Aspen, Breckenridge, Melrose and Malibu, and there are always quaint, unique shops mixed in amongst high-end retailers. Even Beverly Hills offers Subway, the Gap and other lower-end places. That’s true mixed-use and it’s local flavor.

Why are the City of Hermosa Council, Chamber, and others allowing this boring gentrification to happen? Where’s the spirit of the city? Where’s the heart? Must everything cater to yuppies who moved here and will leave as soon as they realize they can’t afford to buy, only rent? Or developers who who choose to live on the hill? It just bothers me that deep pockets and big personal money goals are pushing small business owners out of business. What’s next to go? Java Man? Is it an “eyesore” too as his associate claimed every building he’s ever torn down is? Preserve beach culture. We don’t need to look like boring, downtown Huntington Beach.

Hermosa Beach is funky. It’s hip, it’s trendy, it’s unique and it’s special. Don’t allow its charm to be sold to the highest bidder. Don’t let another city benefit from gentrification like what happened with Ragin’ Cajun. Keep the La La Land lights. Keep Granny Takes A Trip. This Hermosa native would appreciate it.

Joy A. Kennelly

Hermosa Beach

A Gran plan

Dear ER:

Allow me to infuse a dose of reality regarding Redondo Beach District 4 Council candidate John Gran. I’ve known Gran for the better part of 45 years and there are few people I’ve been associated with who have more integrity, sincerity, and common sense than Gran. For several years he has tirelessly walked up and down Artesia Boulevard and visited literally every business in support of the annual Walkabout. He’s putting the same incredible efforts into going door-to-door in support of his election campaign, sharing his plans and listening to the concerns of all of his constituents. Gran will be a stalwart representative in guiding District 4 to employ common sense solutions to all Redondo Beach issues, including The Galleria as well as the Hagen property. District 4 folks have a special person as a voting option this March in John Gran.

Chris Haas

Redondo Beach

Broad Brand

Dear ER:

Erika Robinson is right about one thing, this is a very important election in March (“Letters,” ER Jan. 12 , 2017). She’s wrong about everything else. She implies the best mayor for Redondo Beach will be one who is popular and attends city functions. That does not translate into good governance. We need someone who will think carefully about issues and balance the needs for growth versus quality of life. We need someone who has a track record of standing up for the residents instead of special interests; someone who cares about the environment, harbor safety, traffic impacts and the damaging effects from the ever-present push for overdevelopment. We have the opportunity to elect a mayor who believes our quality of life is paramount. Recent attacks on candidate Bill Brand have been inaccurate, mean-spirited, and designed to mislead the public. To say Brand is not interested in his community beyond one issue is false — proof being his diligent research on impacts of every issue and thoughtful consideration of all sides of each subject presented to our city. Without runoffs, he easily won his last two races. In 2013, Mayor Aspel won by a slim 148 votes.

Kelly Charles

Redondo Beach

Understanding Aspel

Dear ER:

Of course, as soon as the holidays are out of the way, the Respect Our Whims and Can’t Anything be Returned for Election gadflies flood our local newspapers with letters. REdondo Beach Mayor Steve Aspel is not and has never been a tool of the developers. Steve is a neighbor and public servant, who, after 15 years of municipal elections, is trying to execute the will of the people and proceed with what we’re now calling “The Waterfront.” Mayor Aspel has done nothing but what we elected him to do. Councilman and mayoral candidate Bill Brand is a bad neighbor and a bad civic representative. Brand says, “’The Redondo Beach electorate keeps electing the wrong people.” (ER, Nov. 24, 2016) He thinks we’re stupid. He wants the city to spend millions of dollars litigating his dream for the Redondo Pier rather than allowing a well vetted developer to pour its millions into our city’s future. Worse yet, he thinks the will of our citizens, after elections and ballot measures is “wrong.” Doesn’t he understand democracy? Worse yet, he wants to reach deep into your pocket to pay for his lawsuits against the city. Don’t believe his lies that these lawsuits will not cost you, me and every citizen of Redondo Beach, millions. Bill Brand thinks you are electing the wrong people because you’re not electing him. In light of the above, how can he expect to lead our city? Steve Aspel has done a great job. Let’s reelect him!

Dr. Peter Wadhams

Redondo Beach

