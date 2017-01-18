South Bay art calendar for Jan. 19 to 25

Thursday, January 19

Acclaimed Wagnerian soprano

Grammy-nominated vocalist Linda Watson is featured in a recital with pianist Russell Ryan at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. She’ll perform works by Richard Strauss, Francis Poulenc, Gustav Mahler and Johannes Brahms. Tickets, $28. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Feeling chipper?

AJ Parker, author of “The Chip: A World Divided,” reads and signs his novel at 7 p.m. at Pages, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. It’s a sci-fi story about those who have an implanted microchip in their brain that prevents aging, and those that don’t. Consequences! (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com.

Friday, January 20

Life on the Mississippi

“Hal Holbrook in Mark Twain Tonight!” takes place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Holbrook has been perfecting his role in this performance for 50 years, and Twain of course is a literary icon. Tickets, $70, $65, $60. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.

Master composers

The South By Chamber Music Society presents “Bach’s Circle,” being performances of work by J.S. Bach and his contemporaries: Bodin de Boismortier, Vivaldi, Rameau, Scarlatti, and Telemann. The first concert is at 8 p.m. Friday in the Recital Hall of the Music Department of L.A. Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington, and the second is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, in the Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. More at palosverdes.com/sbcms/.

Sisters of Mercy

“Nunsense,” the off-Broadway musical comedy by Dan Groggin, with 24 songs set to a live orchestra, opens at 8 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Plays Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., plus Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., through Jan. 29. Tickets, $30 to $65. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Fluttering into town

Dana Louise & The Glorious Birds perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as part of the Studio Cabaret Series, in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Dana Louise draws from jazz and bluegrass, with a sound that’s roots-flung-into-the-future folk. Tickets, $48 (includes dinner) and $33 (concert only). Call (310) 781-7171 or go to torrancearts.org.

You’ll need a laugh today

An “All Star Comedy Festival,” with a selection of classic silent and sound short comedies, takes place at 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. The Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ will thrill and entertain us as well. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

What is it like, really?

“Expressing Motherhood” is a popular stage show that consists of people sharing their stories about motherhood from the stage. It’s being presented on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in The Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach, 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. Tickets, $25. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/2714574 or to the website at expressingmotherhood.com.

Saturday, January 21

A bit of the east, a bit of the west

Presented by the South Bay Community Concert Association, the dance troupe Yaya’s Dance Academy performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Union Auditorium, southeast corner of S. Pacific Coast Hwy and Diamond St., Redondo Beach. A colorful production, it was choreographed by Yaya Zhang who trained in classical and folk Chinese artistry at the Beijing Dance Academy. Tickets, $20 adults and $10 students 18 and under. Call Paul Bellia at (310) 326-8184 or go to southbayconcerts.org.

A cultural evening on the town

The “Palos Verdes Choreo Concert” takes place at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $13. Call (310) 781-7171.

Sonic and visual sensations

“Volume: Madrona” is a sound art performance by Ron Hutt, taking place at the Torrance Art Museum, 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Hutt mixes sound files, edited videos, text and animation, which creates a compositional and imaginative flow between the artist and the exhibition space. Free, between 3 and 5 p.m. Call (310) 618-6388 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com.

It’s all mental, isn’t it?

“Psychopomp” opens with a reception and performance by Patrick Michael Ballard and Nathan Bockelman from 4 to 6 p.m. (performance at 5) in Laband Art Gallery, Loyola Marymount University, 1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles. Through March 19. More at lmu.edu/laband.

Sunday, January 22

Testing their endurance

The “Wild and Scenic” film festival takes place at 4 p.m. in the Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. Sixth St., San Pedro, and features a selection of adventurous and inspirational films about nature. Tickets, $10 online or $15 at the door. A second event takes place Feb. 12 at the Hermosa Beach Community Center. (310) 541-7613 or go to pvplc.org.

Wednesday, January 25

Cold feet

Steph Jagger, author of “Unbound, a Story of Snow and Self-Discovery,” signs and discusses her book at 7 p.m. at {pages}, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. In 2011, Jagger quit her job and circumnavigated the globe in search of some good places to ski. She found some, and she wrote about them too. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com. ER

