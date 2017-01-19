Guilty plea from Hermosa Beach bar owner to conspiracy, gambling charges

by Ryan McDonald

Jeff Bellandi, a co-owner of Watermans bar and restaurant on Pier Plaza, pleaded guilty in a San Diego federal court last week to charges connected to a wide-ranging criminal investigation of an illegal gambling and drug trafficking ring.

According to a statement from three assistant U.S. Attorneys with the Southern District of California, Bellandi pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to operating an illegal gambling business and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The former charge carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, and the latter charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years.

Bellandi was not charged with any drug offenses. His plea agreement, entered Jan. 11, is not yet available to the public, making the extent of his involvement unclear. Court filings indicate that his sentencing hearing will be in San Diego March 20 before Judge William Q. Hayes at 9 a.m.

Bellandi had previously pleaded not guilty after being arrested in January of last year. His attorney at the time, David Paquin of Manhattan Beach, said at the time that the charges were inflated and inaccurate. Calls Wednesday to Paquin and Amy Jacks, a Los Angeles attorney identified as co-counsel for Bellandi in subsequent court filings, were not immediately returned.

Bellandi was among 21 people indicted in the prosecution of ODOG, a crime syndicate led by Owen Hanson, a former Redondo Union High School volleyball standout and member of USC’s National Champion football team under then-coach Pete Carroll.

On the same day Bellandi entered his plea, Hanson pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and racketeering charges, which carry maximum penalties of life in prison, prosecutors said. Hanson admitted to leading a criminal conspiracy linked to gambling extortion and international drug trafficking, including hundreds of kilograms of cocaine, heroin and other drugs.

According to accounts in the Los Angeles Times, Hanson announced plans to withdraw the plea the day after entering it, claiming he had been deceived. But he subsequently reversed course again, apologizing on Tuesday to the presiding judge and stating that his plea was knowing and voluntary.

Of the 21 people originally indicted in the case, all but four have now pleaded guilty, prosecutors said. Their trial is set for Feb. 14.

