Kushner pushes young guys to win ET Chilli Surf SBBC contest in Manhattan Beach

Warren Kushner, a member of the World Champion South African surf team in 1992 and 1994, is old enough this year to compete in the Legends (45 and over) division of the South Bay Boardriders contest series. But he gave the old guys a break on Saturday so he could beat up on the young guys in the men’s open division at the ET Chilli Surfboards SBBC contest at 26th Street in Manhattan Beach.

The fast, clean, waist- to head-high waves, which worked during the morning high tide and through the afternoon low tide, provided ideal conditions for the Manhattan Beach resident’s manic surfing. Teenager Cody Purcell, a star on the Mira Costa High team tried to keep up, but settled for second.

Kushner’s win made him two for two this season in the six contest series. His son Kai, 10, also took a first, in the 12 and under division.

In the Women’s open Mira Costa’s Megan Seth placed first and Redondo Union High’s Emma Waldinger placed second. But the two finished in the reverse order in the Junior Women’s division (18 and under).

Over 200 surfers competed in 11 divisions. Over half were in the 14 and under divisions, making the contests a rich feeder system for local high schools.

The next contest in the SBBC Contest Series is the Becker Surf Subaru Pacific contest on February 26 at 26th Street in Manhattan Beach. Entries are open to the public. For more information visit SouthBayBoardriders.com ER

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com)

Photos by Kevin Cody

