Redondo boys basketball team continues winning streak as Bay action resumes

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s boys team (16-4, 3-0) improved its winning streak to nine games Tuesday with a 70-44 home victory against Palos Verdes (No. 10, Division 3A).

Jailen Moore scored 12 points and Isaiah Tyler had eight points for the Sea Hawks who will play at Peninsula (No. 10, Div. 3AA) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

In a MLK Day Game played at LACES High School on Monday, Redondo defeated Millikan 66-51.

The Sea Hawks are ranked No. 15 in Division 1AA and are on the watch list for the Open Division.

Redondo has a new coach and four out of five new starters, but the team’s full-court defensive pressure, fast breaks and group rebounding remain intact.

Redondo crushed Inglewood 85-58 Friday as the Sea Hawks seek their fifth consecutive league title.

When Redondo guard Ryse Williams drilled his fifth three pointer of the third quarter to give him a total of 30 points, it matched the point total for the entire Inglewood squad.

“That was the hottest I’ve even seen Ryse,” said Redondo’s head coach Vic Martin. “And I’ve seen him get hot plenty of nights over the last three years.”

The 6-foot-3 Williams finished with 32 points against Inglewood – a personal record.

“My previous high was 29 points at the Palm Springs tournament,” said Williams, who missed his first three shots in the game. “I figured if I just kept shooting they would start to fall.”

Meanwhile, teammates Quinn Collins (10 rebounds, seven blocks), Tyler Murrell, Jailen Moore (11 points) and Isaiah Tyler had solid games and Jace Bass and Zekiah Levett came off the bench chipping in with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Williams has committed to play at Loyola Marymount next year, where he will join former Redondo coach Reggie Morris, who serves as an assistant coach.

Martin, who worked as an assistant to Morris during the last four seasons, displays an animated coaching style on the sidelines in sharp contrast to Morris’s controlled, laid-back style.

“I get excited because I like to see the kids improve and get better and do things the right way,” he said. “I’m just a lot more animated than Reggie was.”

Mira Costa (10-6, 1-2) hopes to get back in the hunt for a Bay League title and postseason appearance after suffering a devastating loss to visiting Palos Verdes on Friday.

Leading Palos Verdes for most of the game Friday night, Costa was forced into overtime when Greg Bartlett-Matthews drilled a 3-pointer with just two seconds to go. Then after clawing their way to a 56-54 lead with two seconds to go, Sebastian Atashi took an inbounds pass, dribbled a couple of times, and launched a Hail-Mary three feet behind the half-court line. Amazingly it went in and Palos Verdes walked away with a stunning 57-56 overtime win and its first league victory.

Mira Costa defeated visiting Morningside 64-55 on Tuesday behind Bobby Barkley’s 18 point-performance. Ryan White added 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win

The Mustangs will play a critical game at Inglewood on Friday before its clash with rival Redondo on Tuesday.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.