Chasing El Nino(full version), Surfing the 2015-2016 Season in the South Bay by Civic Couch

This is the full video released and produced by Civic Couch in association with the Easy Reader.

This is the South Bay. This stretch of beach is known for its million dollar homes, beautiful people, beach volleyball and surfing.

The South Bay consists of fickle surf spots. A slight change in the swell or wind direction can bring perfection or chaos. On any given big swell, one beach may be unruly and closed out while a break less than a mile away can produce a surfer’s dream.

As surfers, we are attracted to these waves during this time of year, and this winter was special, an El Nino Winter. Civic Couch spent November 2015 through March 2016… Chasing El Nino.

