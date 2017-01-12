Letters to the Editor 1-12-2017

More and louder

Dear ER:

I would like to thank Paul Gerhardt for his letter bringing the issue of overhead jetliners to light, or sound if you will (“Low and Loud,” December 8, 2016). He is correct in noting that these flights need to be reported. There has been an enormous increase in flights from LAX flying illegal flight patterns. It has been happening day and night. Commercial jets are flying dangerously low and loud over Hermosa, Manhattan and Redondo Beach. There is no reason for this activity and there needs to be pressure from all governing bodies to ensure this stops.

Scott Frantz

Hermosa Beach

Storm water tax

Dear ER:

Last week’s article on Manhattan Beach’s financial reported that around $1 million of the general fund went to subsidize the storm water and lighting/landscaping funds (“Audit is positive, city eyes future concerns,” ER Jan 5, 2017). The article cited that the fee households are assessed for storm water was fixed at $19 in 1996, but will need to jump to $192 to keep pace with costs. A different view is that the residents authorized $19, and only $19, to be designated to storm water in a special revenue fund. Storm water and lighting services are not required to be funded through separate revenues and many cities deliver such services entirely out of general funds. Describing money from the general fund as a “subsidy” to cover a “deficit” is an accounting contrivance. A special revenue fund is simply an account established to collect money that must be used for a specific project. These services are currently adequately funded in total. Any additional fees assessed for these services would allow the City to use the freed-up funds for less accountable spending in unrelated areas. A tax increase is no different than a new utility users tax.

Gary Osterhout

Manhattan Beach

A bit too Swift

Dear ER:

I surfed with Don Swift for a big chunk of the ‘60s and a couple of slices of the ‘70s (“Redondo Beach’s Don Swift plans swift return to surfing,” ER December 22, 2016). Don was never the best guy in the water (Lenny Threadwell and Steve Reimer were, longboard and shortboard). But he was the best guy in the water when he was out by himself, which was often. Don surfed one-foot wind chop in the middle of winter with no wetsuit. When he was done he would come to the top of the stairs at Topaz, saying “Dude, you see that last wave. I almost made it to the nose but it closed out.” Reality check: one-foot wave close out? After time I understood that was just Don. No-one ever had more stoke than Don.

Don Swift’s spirit will always hang out at Topaz. When guys go in the water, Swift will come in their head, and they will tell Swift stories to the groms and Swift will remain at the spot he loved the most. I know he’s not dead but I just wanted people to know what a special human he is.

Corbitt

Redondo Beach

Thanks for the memories

Dear ER:

Thank you to all the residents, business owners and visitors for supporting the recent holiday events in Hermosa Beach. The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau produced the annual Holiday Tree Lighting and Rock for Tots Toy Drive Charity Concert, as well as the New Year’s Eve Celebration. We’re honored to bring these cherished events to Hermosa Beach every year. The HBCCVB would like to thank sponsors Skechers, Bolour, Spyder, Kinecta, Guitar Center, Hermosa Cyclery, Hotel Hermosa, Mountain High, 3V Signs & Graphics and the Beach House. Special thanks go to Michael Bell and staff at Bell Event Services, musicians Jeremy Buck, Kevin Sousa and Lou Giovannetti, the City of Hermosa Beach, and the volunteers, philanthropies, crew and musicians that spent those evenings with the community. Please mark the dates for our first-ever Presidents Day Sidewalk Sale on February 18, 19, the annual State of the City address March 2 and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 11.

Kimberlee MacMullan

HBCCVB President/CEO

Hermosa Beach

The right stuff and initials

Dear ER:

I am writing to ask for support in re-electing Mark Burton to the Manhattan Beach City Council. I have known Mark for over 50 years, first playing against each other on rival grammar school flag football teams, then attending Loyola High and rooming together at LMU. We also worked together on the night shift at Market Basket to pay our tuition at LMU. Mark is one of the most ethical and honest people I have ever known.

I would say this whether or not he was running for office. Mark is not running for personal gain. His purpose is ensuring the best in city government for Manhattan Beach. Mark believes in exploring all options and listening to the citizens before coming to a decision. His decisions are based on receiving constituent opinions as well as what he believes is best for the city. At times Mark has been in the minority opinion on the council, but in doing so, he has articulated his reasons for his decision. They are never based on political expediency or to curry political favor. Mark is an independent leader working towards the greater good for the community. He is what our great city needs. Join me in supporting Mark to guide our city for the next four years. Please vote MB4MB.

Paul Wafer

Manhattan Beach

Nils on a role Dear ER: I’d like to introduce myself as an official District One Redondo Beach City Council candidate. This decision became clear with the continued bulldozing plans of our beloved harbor for a Mall by the Sea. A development with a 700-seat movie theater, massive market hall, doubling of traffic, blocking 80 percent of views, unsafe boat launch ramp and finally, paving over sand and grass parkland for a new road, parking and four buildings. The City and developers are taking advantage of our well-intentioned zoning. Hence, Measure C was born, a measure I co-wrote. I helped lead a signature gathering movement that collected nearly 7,000 signatures. Over 10 percent of city residents signed. As a leader of Save the Riviera, we brought the dreaded Legado/Bristol Farms development down to legal zoning. We are making projects better, and that is the goal. Ensure that this community’s character is alive and well. Vote for Nils. Vote Yes to Measure C. Nils Nehrenheim Redondo Beach

Mayor for all

Dear ER:

Redondo has an extremely important election coming up on March 7, which includes the race for mayor. One of those candidates is endorsed, and genuinely liked by soccer moms/dads, scout families, police and fire, civic volunteers, teachers, artists, city leaders, business owners and average Joes — all people in Redondo Beach who make this entire city work for our kids, neighbors, families and each other. That candidate is Steve Aspel and he’s already the mayor. The challenger’s endorsements only include other politicians and there’s a reason for that. Aspel’s been involved in our city and its functions, like Lobster Fest,10K’s, RUHS playoffs and tree lightings because that’s what true community members do. The challenger recently started attending such “down-home” functions because he realized that if he was to run for mayor, he needed to act like he was interested in more than just The Waterfront. Having had him as a District 2 councilman, with his “residents who only think like me” emails and meetings, I know better. Vote for Steve Aspel, who truly cares about every part of our community.

Erika Snow Robinson

Redondo Beach

Respect Redondo

Dear ER:

Last week, I attended Dream 2017 at the Redondo Beach Center for Spiritual Living. Approximately 100 people discussed how best to achieve positive interactions between people of all races, religions and beliefs. The consensus was that several qualities are needed, including respect and knowledge. As a Redondo resident who has stood up for the CenterCal project, it occurred to me that both of these qualities are missing in the current discourse. And while I understand the passion present on both sides, the vitriolic personal and professional attacks on those in favor of a revitalized waterfront, demonstrates a lack of respect, and a void of knowledge of the facts by the opposition. We can and should do better.

Arnette Travis

Redondo Beach

