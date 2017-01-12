South Bay Community Calendar 1-12-2017

Thursday, January 12

Bridge the mind

Take off your dancing shoes, hang up your golf clubs, it is time to experience the game that will change your life. After ballroom dancing, bridge is the best activity for your memory. It is a fascinating challenge and a great social activity. All are welcome. Make new friends, learn new tricks. Classes begin Thursday from 9 – 11:15 a.m. Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club, 2515 Valley Dr, Hermosa Beach. The first four weeks are free. For information call Jeff at (310) 600-4275.

Friday, January 13

Healthy Body, Healthy Mind

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts health and wellness coach Lisa Ciotto. Participants learn the difference between primary and secondary food choices and how they help us bring the body and mind in sync for optimal health. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Good dog

Six-week Rally AKC competition class begins. In Rally, handler and dog work through a course of written signs that require precision and teamwork. This course introduces the signs and teach the skills needed to compete in this AKC event. A great way to build obedience skills and a closer relationship with your canine companion. To learn more please call (310) 530-4814 or visit Lomitadogtraining.org. Registration is in person on the first day of class. 3 p.m. Ernie Howlett Park (flat area near the horse barns), 25851 Hawthorne Blvd, Rolling Hills Estates.

Look for the green flash

Bring family and friends to Cabrillo Marine Aquarium’s John M. Olguin Auditorium for an informative slide show, followed by a staff-led sunset walk to the nearby Point Fermin Tidepools. 3:30 p.m. This is a free event, however, reservations are required for groups of ten or more. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. Non-slip shoes and outdoor clothing are recommended for navigating the slippery, rocky shore. For reservations, further information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

The power of a pen

Freedom Writers, stories from an undeclared war, is a powerful documentary of 150 at-risk Long Beach students once considered unteachable. Inspired by teacher Erin Gruwell and the writings of Anne Frank, the students discover a new way to express themselves. The film follows the students from the first day of freshman year in 1994 to present day. A conversation with Erin Gruwell and several of the original Freedom Writers will follow the screening. 8 p.m. James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. For tickets call (310) 781-7171 or torrancearts.org. For more info visit freedomwritersfoundation.org.

Saturday, January 14

Dear President Reception

Dear President is an art exhibition corresponding with the presidential inauguration this month. The artwork touches on issues that face our country. 4 – 7 p.m. Songwriters perform at 5:30 p.m. South Bay Contemporary, At the Loft, 401 S. Mesa Street, San Pedro. For questions contact Peggy Zask at (310) 429-0973 or visit southbaycontemporary.org.

Sunday, January 15

Free to be ME Drum Circle

Join Sabina in Hermosa Beach for a Free To Be Me family friendly fun drum circle. Every third Sunday of the month, noon – 3 p.m. Facilitated rhythmic games for the whole family. Meet at the water’s edge under the Hermosa Beach Pier. For more information call Sabina Sandoval at (310) 944-5475.

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Join in this community effort to beautify the White Point Nature Preserve. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1600 W Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up to volunteer at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

Tuesday, January 17

TK/Kinder info night

Parents interested in enrolling their kindergartners in Our Lady of Guadalupe for the 2017-18 school year are encouraged to attend an informative meeting to learn about the school’s programs, receive applications and sign up for readiness screening appointments. 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall. 320 Massey St., Hermosa Beach. 310-372-7486 for more information.

Wednesday, January 18

Well, well

The South Bay Police Training Committee presents the first ever Law Enforcement Wellness Conference, Building a resilient officer. This conference offers a much needed focus on officer wellness and the need to pro-actively address the cumulative stresses that occur over an officer’s career. This conference is intended for all sworn and civilian personnel and significant others. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach. Online registration is required. socal-wellness2017-sbptc.eventbrite.com. Free for active/retired military personnel.

Dirty talk

Hermosa Garden Club meeting topic is “Soil and Soil Biology” featuring Tom Perkins. Tom was raised locally on a chicken farm. His parents raised 600 white chickens and had a huge organic vegetable garden he was in charge of. Tom learned at an early age the value of organic soil when gardening. The Hermosa Garden Club meet every third Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Light snacks, a business meeting and gardening tips, followed by a speaker. Meetings are free to all members and the general public. For more information contact: Janice Brittain at jrbrittain@gmail.com.

