Advertisement
 Added on January 12, 2017  David Mendez  

Woman’s body recovered in Hermosa Beach surfline

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

 

A blanket covers the body of a woman whose body was found in the surfline at 25th Street in Hermosa Beach about noon. Photo by David Mendez

The body of a 71-year-old, white woman wearing a swimsuit washed ashore at 25th Street in Hermosa Beach at about noon Thursday. Hermosa Beach police officer George Brunn said the woman has been tentatively identified, but confirmation of her identity was needed before her name would be released. 

Los Angeles County Lifeguard Captain Eric Howell said lifeguards and surfers in the area did not observe any unusual activity prior to the recovery of the woman’s body. Surf was rough and water temperatures were in the low 60s Thursday morning.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by David Mendez

David Mendez is the beat reporter for Redondo Beach. If you've got tips, questions, or just want to talk, feel free to reach out on Twitter, via email or by phone, at 424-269-2834.

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login