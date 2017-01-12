Woman’s body recovered in Hermosa Beach surfline

The body of a 71-year-old, white woman wearing a swimsuit washed ashore at 25th Street in Hermosa Beach at about noon Thursday. Hermosa Beach police officer George Brunn said the woman has been tentatively identified, but confirmation of her identity was needed before her name would be released.

Los Angeles County Lifeguard Captain Eric Howell said lifeguards and surfers in the area did not observe any unusual activity prior to the recovery of the woman’s body. Surf was rough and water temperatures were in the low 60s Thursday morning.

