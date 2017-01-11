Girls making waves in race for Bay League water polo championship

By Randy Angel

With four teams ranked in the CIF-Southern Section polls, the battle for the girls water polo Bay League title is already making waves.

Redondo (No. 2, Division 3) entered week with a 9-2 record, routing West 19-3 to wrap up its non-league schedule.before facing three tough opponents.

Coach Shelby Haroldson’s Sea Hawks opened with Peninsula (No. 1, Div. 4) on Wednesday and will play a critical game Friday when they host Palos Verdes (No. 3, Div. 4).. Redondo will host rival Mira Costa Friday, Jan. 20. Both games are slated for 3 p.m.

Mira Costa began the week with a 5-5 record but each loss was to a CIF-SS ranked team. The Mustangs suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 loss at Peninsula to open Bay League action but rebounded to defeat Palos Verdes 13-8 last Thursday. Mira Costa hopes to get back into the top ten in the Division 2 poll.

Izzy Barajas led Mira Costa with four goals and Molly Leimbach added two goals against the Sea Kings.

Coach Jon Reichardt will have some time to fine-tune Mira Costa’s game as the Mustang’s contest will be on the road at Redondo on Friday, Jan. 20.

