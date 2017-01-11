Girls ready for Bay League hoops battle

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls basketball team entered league competition on a high note, finishing third in the Legacy Winter Classic in South Gate.

The Sea Hawks opened the tournament with a heartbreaking 53-50 loss to Fairfax but rebounded to throttle Birmingham 53-15 behind Lane Arkangel’s 11 points and Daylan Bonner’s nine points. Nicole Swift contributed six point and seven rebounds in the win.

In the third-place game, Jasmine Davis recorded 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Redondo to a 55-47 victory against Mission Oaks. Bonner added 14 points for the Sea Hawks.

Redondo had a 6-5 record entering Tuesday’s Bay League opener at Morningside when they routed the Monarchs 71-10.

Dylan Horton recorded 13 points, Davis had 10 points and four rebounds and Arkangel scored 10 points in the win.

Redondo is ranked No. 15 in Division 1AA. The Sea Hawks will host Inglewood Friday at 6 p.m. before playing Orangewood Academy on Saturday in a Public vs. Private contest at Burroughs High School.

Redondo continues action on Monday playing Troy in the Martin Luther King Shootout at Serra High School. The Sea Hawks resume league play Tuesday with a 6 p.m. home game against Palos Verdes who is tied at No. 2 in the division 3AA rankings.

After going 1-3 at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic, Mira Costa had a week to regroup before its league opener against Peninsula on Tuesday.

Ranked No. 11 in Division 1A, Mira Costa opened Bay League action Tuesday with a 44-28 victory at Peninsula.

Allie Navarette scored a team-high 14 points with six rebounds six steals and two blocks. Halle Maeda added 13 points and Kiva Escovar chipped in with eight points.

The Mustangs host Palos Verdes Friday then travel to Inglewood for a Tuesday contest. League games are scheduled for 6 p.m.

