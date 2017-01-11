Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, running

Running: Mira Costa High School distance running standout Caleb Llorin (17, Manhattan Beach) won the Manhattan Beach Yuletide 5K on December 17, crossing the finish line at the pier in 16 minutes, 44 seconds. He was followed by Austin Van Biezen (23, El Segundo, 16:47) and Scott Wandilak (33, Manhattan Beach, 16:53). Top female runners were Mia Barnett (13, Los Angeles, 19:29), Courtney Brenner (18, Wrightwood, 19:55) and Jamie Artsis (31, Los Angeles, 21:08).

Registration is available for the 39th annual Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K Run/Walk presented by Kaiser Permanente and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. More than 8,000 race enthusiasts will congregate at Seaside Lagoon for the 10K, 5K and 10K baby buggy races and costume contest presented by the King Harbor Association that will take place Sunday, Feb. 5. The event also includes a two-day Health and Fitness Expo presented by Michelob Ultra. Entry fee is $35 for the 5K; $40 for the 10K and Baby Buggy races (add $5 on race weekend). Custom awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each category. To register, visit redondo10K.com.

Registration is open for the 14th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 12 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. The event begins with a two-day Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, March 11. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids (add $5 after Feb. 13). Runners can register at villagerunner.com.

Baseball: Registration is available for the Sea Hawk Elite Winter Baseball Camp to be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22 at Alta Vista Park in Redondo Beach. Open to players grades 1-8, the camp teaches fundamental skill developments focused on preparing players for the next level. Registration fee of $135. Redondo head coach Jeff Baumback will be heading the camp and will be joined by Sunset Pony coach Matt Esparza, (2012 RUHS graduate) and 2016 CIF Player of the Year Sean Reynolds, Jeff Stimpson, RUHS varsity pitching coach and former Stanford University pitcher, and Cole Butler, RUHS varsity hitting and catching coach. For more information visit seahawkelite.com.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.