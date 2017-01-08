Redondo boys basketball team soars into Bay League action

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s boys basketball team concluded its non-league schedule on a high note with two impressive victories in the Jordan Brand Take Flight Challenge.

The host Sea Hawks defeated Camarillo 72-55 Friday led by Ryse Williams’ 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Camarillo is ranked No. 1 in CIF-SS Division 2AA while Redondo is on the bubble to break into the top ten in the highly-competitive Division 1AA

Redondo (12-4) pulled away after holding a slim 31-28 lead at halftime when Thomas Ecklund recorded eight points and two steals in the second half.

Zekiah Lovett and Jailen Moore each scored nine points, Chimezie Maduno added eight points and seven rebounds, Isaiah Tyler contributed seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Jace Bass scored seven points in the win.

In Saturday’s contest, Redondo had little trouble beating Los Altos 83-69 with Lovett leading the charge scoring 29 points. Los Altos is ranked No. 3 in CIF-SS Division 1A.

Williams and Quinn Collins scored 11 points each for the Sea Hawks who have won nine of their last 10 games.

Redondo opens Bay League action Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. contest at Morningside. The Sea Hawks will host Inglewood Friday before playing in the MLK Day Showdown at Serra against a team to be determined.

