Seniors lead Mira Costa in title girls basketball title hunt

by Randy Angel

Led by three talented senior veterans, Mira Costa’s girls basketball team has its sights set on dethroning two-time Bay League champion Redondo when league competition gets underway next week.

The Mustangs have endured a tough non-league schedule before their first league game Tuesday when their host Palos Verdes in a 6 p.m. contest.

Despite battling through injuries to begin the season, Mira Costa was able to win the Santa Ana Elks/Billy Tees Classic tournament defeating Foothill 46-43, Beckman 68-26, Cypress 45-42 and Canyon 69-39.

Mira Costa forward Allie Navarette was named Tournament MVP, averaging 16 points per games with three double-double games and missing a fourth by a single rebound.

“Also named to the All-Tournament team were Haley Herdman and Kelli Toyooka,” Mira Costa coach John Lapham said. “Herdman scored in double figures three times during the week, and point guard Toyooka, whose passing and defense were instrumental for us.”

The Mustangs closed the year out competing in the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic where they went 1-3, losing to Ranier Beach (Wash.) 55-41, defeating Mount Miguel 55-45 then falling to Huntington Beach 53-45 and Bishop Manogue (Nev.) 64-53.

Redondo wraps up competition at the Legacy Winter Festival in South Gate Friday with an opponent yet to be determined. The Sea Hawks opened the tournament with a 53-12 rout against Moorpark.

During the Winter Break, Redondo played in the Diamond State Classic in Delaware where the team lost to Ursaline Academy (Del.) 39-26, beat Cumberland Valley (Penn.) then lost to Monsignor Scanlon (N..Y.) 49-40.

Redondo opens Bay League play Tuesday with a 6 p.m. road game against Morningside.

Redondo boys look for repeat

Under first-year head coach Victor Martin, Redondo’s boys basketball team is seeking its fifth straight Bay League title beginning with the league opener at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Morningside.

The Sea Hawks have final tune-up games when they host the Jordan Brand Take Flight Challenge with contests against Camarillo and Friday and Los Altos on Saturday. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m.

Mira Costa has enjoyed success during its non-league schedule coming off a strong performance in the Under Armour Holiday Classic in Torrey Pines.

After falling to Sonora 62-51, the Mustangs rebounded to defeat Sandra Day O’Connor (Ariz.) 57-45, Bishop Manogue (Nev.) 59-44 and Carson (Nev.) 49-48.

Mira Costa prepares for Bay League action with two more games, playing at University at 7 p.m. on Thursday then taking on Diamond Ranch in the Cavalier Classic in an 8 p.m. game on Saturday.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.