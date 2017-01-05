Redondo girls soccer team excels in tournament play

By Randy Angel

Beginning its quest for a Bay League title, Redondo’s girls soccer team is coming off two impressive performances in tournament competition.

The Sea Hawks allowed only two goals in five games en route to winning the championship of the 24-team 36th annual South Holiday Classic.

Redondo’s Madi Kennel was named Tournament MVP while teammates Jesse Loren, Ashley Humphrey and Callie Hokanson were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Sea Hawks defeated Lawndale 8-0 and South Hills 5-0 in pool play then beat Simi Valley 3-1, North Torrance 2-0 and rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat West Ranch 2-1 in the championship game behind second-half goals by Hokanson and Humphrey.

Redondo finished 2016 with a third-place finish at the Excalibur Tournament in Orange County on December 31 defeating Temecula Valley 3-2 with goals by Katelin Bebe, Ashley Herm and Humphrey.

The Sea Hawks beat Tesoro 1-0 and Rosary 2-0 in their first two games then, in the semifinals, tied San Diego powerhouse Cathedral 2-2 before losing in penalty kicks.

In the Excalibur tourney, players Sydney Bloch, Clarke Brown, and Sam Encarnado were selected to the All-Tournament team.

“Throughout our 16 games so far this season we have had 16 different goal scorers,” Redondo coach Shelly Marsden said.” Jesse Loren with 13 goals and Ashley Humphrey with nine goals are leading the way so far. Strong goalkeeping from Eden Millan and Ayala Lopez behind a very strong back four have produced eight shutouts this season.”

Redondo (14-1-2) defeated West Torrance 2-0 Wednesday behind goals by Kennel and Keely Fillman. Goalkeeper Eden Millan recorded eight saves for the shutout.

Redondo hosts Pacifica Friday at 6 p.m. before beginning Bay League competition Tuesday with a home game against Morningside. The Sea Hawks are ranked No. 22 in the nation and No. 3 in Southern California yet Marsden expects a tough fight for the Bay League crown.

“Palos Verdes and Mira Costa are loaded with talent as usual,” Marsden stated. “Peninsula has a lot of young talent that has entered their program in the last year. It will be a battle every game and as usual I believe there won’t be much difference in points between 1st and 4th. If we can stay healthy and keep our team chemistry clicking, then we will have a lot of fun this season.”

Mira Costa opens Bay League action Tuesday with a home game against Peninsula. The Mustangs are coming off a 5-1 victory against Notre Dame Academy after winning the Consolation Bracket at the South Holiday Classic.

Led by All-Tournament selection Genevieve Watkins, Mira Costa began the tournament with a 6-0 victory against Hawthorne before falling to North Torrance 1-0.

The Mustangs went on to defeat Torrance 2-1, Notre Dame 5-1 and Granada hills 4-1.

Boys have tune-up games

Mira Costa and Redondo will each have one last non-league game on Friday in preparation for the Bay League season.

Redondo hosts Torrance and Mira Costa hosts Lawndale. Both games are slated to start at 6 p.m.

