Mira Costa wrestling program continues to rise

By Randy Angel

With a strong nucleus of veteran grapplers on his boys squad and a first-year girls team, Mira Costa head coach Jimmy Chaney is excited about the future of the Mustang’s wrestling program.

Mira Costa’s boys team finished sixth in the 60-team Tournament of Champions competition at Cerritos College with senior Jean Paul Le Bosnoyani winning the 170 lb. division, junior Jared Williams placing third in the 145 lb. division and sophomore Tyler Gordon finishing eighth in the 138 lb. weight class.

“That is probably the fourth biggest tournament in Southern California,” Chaney said. “I’m sure it is the first time we have ever placed higher than state powerhouse Calvary Chapel Santa Ana.”

The Mustangs travel to Norwalk to battle John Glenn High in a 1 p.m. match on Friday then compete in the Temecula Valley High School Battle for the Belt Tournament Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14.

Mira Costa’s girls team competed in its first major tournament and, although comprised of freshmen and sophomore athletes, placed 22nd out of 50 schools at the La Puente Lady Warrior Classic that included some of the top teams in the state.

“They did amazing,” Chaney said. “I can’t imagine how powerful this team will be in two years.

Sophomore Bianca Le Bosnoyani (121 lbs.) led the Mustangs with a 5th place finish.

To follow the Mustangs, visist miracostawrestling.com.

