Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, rugby, running and more

Rugby: Playing rugby for only one year, Mira Costa junior Kaden Loversky was invited to the USA Rugby All-American Camp. Loversky has a strong background in soccer, playing for the LA Galaxy Academy team, in Brazil and also was a multiple California Olympic Development Soccer Team member. Loversky credits his success as a rugby player to Mira Costa head coach Duke Dulgarian, Allison Taylor and All-American teammate Justin Johnson.

Running: Registration is available for the 39th annual Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K Run/Walk presented by Kaiser Permanente and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. More than 8,000 race enthusiasts will congregate at Seaside Lagoon for the 10K, 5K and 10K baby buggy races and costume contest presented by the King Harbor Association that will take place Sunday, Feb. 5. The event also includes a two-day Health and Fitness Expo presented by Michelob Ultra. Entry fee is $35 for the 5K; $40 for the 10K and Baby Buggy races (add $5 on race weekend). Custom awards will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each category. To register, visit redondo10K.com.

Registration is open for the 14th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 12 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. The event begins with a two-day Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, Mar. 11. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids (add $5 after Feb. 13). Runners can register at villagerunner.com.

Ice Skating: The Los Angeles Kings are sponsoring a special outdoor Holiday Ice rink in Redondo Beach, one of five throughout Southern California open to the public. The Redondo rink at 239 N. Harbor Dr., will be open through Sunday, Jan. 8.

Baseball: Registration is available for the Sea Hawk Elite Winter Baseball Camp to be held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22 at Alta Vista Park in Redondo Beach. Open to players grade 1-8, the camp teaches fundamental skill developments focused on preparing players for the next level. Registration fee of $135. For more information visit seahawkelite.com.

