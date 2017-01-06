Services for Hermosa Beach’s Dennis Baltimore

Services for Dennis Baltimore, a Hermosa native and beloved presence in the local skateboarding scene, will be held this Friday at the Hermosa Kiwanis Club.

Services will begin at 5:30 p.m. A celebration of Baltimore’s life, with food and karaoke, will follow immediately after, said Mary Baltimore, Dennis’ mother.

Baltimore died Dec. 11 after completing a ski instructor training session at Northstar California Ski Resort. Placer County sheriff’s deputies believe that Baltimore, an experienced skiier, died as a result of a “heroic decision” to avoid an out of control snowboarder by veering into a creek, where he hit a rock.

Baltimore, 35, grew up in Hermosa, and was a fixture at the Hermosa Skate Park, where he taught many people to skate. He is survived by his daughter Zoe, Zoe’s mother Cayce Weislow, girlfriend Jillian Torrez, mother Mary and father Dale.

The Kiwanis Club is located at 2515 Valley Drive, in Valley Park. For questions about the services, contact Mary Baltimore at (424) 224-3761.

