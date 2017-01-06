Hermosa Beach salon owner finds redemption at last

by Byron Cuellar

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” Eli Shepherd said when asked about the spider and star tattoos on his face. He’s having them removed so he doesn’t have to be reminded of what he was thinking.

“The Resurrection of Elias Shephard,” a short documentary by Joe Fish, of JFI 3 Media, about Shephard’s recovery from drug addiction will screen Saturday, January 7 at Shephard’s Mint Hair Salon at 69 14th Street at 6 p.m.

Shephard was the kid who wore second-hand clothes to school in North Redondo. His single mom thought she was doing the right thing when she sought out an adult role model for her 12-year-old son. Three years of sexual abuse followed. “I was so screwed up in my head man, I even wondered if all I had gone through meant I was gay,” Shephard said.

By age 15, drugs and alcohol had become his means of escape. He hung with Crips in Inglewood backyards, smoking crack for days on end, and drank with Hermosa Strand millionaires. His lifestyle and full body tattoos brought him regular attention from the police.

“People knew I was using. They thought I was the town knucklehead and I guess I was,” he said.

A legal settlement with the organization that placed him with the sexual predator enabled him to open a two-chair salon in downtown Manhattan Beach in 2010. The following year, after outgrowing the Manhattan location he opened The Mint Salon on 14th Street in downtown Hermosa Beach. But his drug use continued. He mixed a quart of vodka a day with meth and coke.

In 2014,while on a family vacation in Palm Springs, he locked himself in the hotel bathroom and shot cocaine into his chest while his two young daughters knocked on the door, begging him to come out.

“I wanted so bad to die, but in that moment I realized I had so much to live for,” Shepherd said.

Although in and out of Alcoholics Anonymous since he was 15, it hadn’t worked for him. So on his own, at age 38, after two decades of addiction, he methodically weaned himself off drugs and alcohol. But even after the drugs were out of his body, the memories and drug craving remained.

On the advice of a friend, he went to Dr. Jin Kim at the Re Nu Mi Wellness Center in Redondo Beach. He told Dr. Kim of his anger at his mother for placing him in the care of the man who abused him.

“Your mother had no way of knowing. She was only trying to care for you the best she could,” Dr. Kim told him.

Then the doctor placed needles into Shephard’s hands and back and told him, “This will help you to release the anger in your heart. I want you to visualize yourself speaking to your mother, telling her that she had no way of knowing and that you forgive her.”

Shephard said he went into a into a dreamlike state, where he told his mother over and over that he forgave her.

This past January Shephard began practicing yoga at Soho Yoga in downtown Hermosa Beach. What started out as merely exercise to treat an old hip injury took on deeper significance. Without the fog of drugs, the traumatic flashbacks continued to torment him. But certain poses and yoga’s rhythmic breathing slowly enabled him to purge the darkness in his soul.

“I began forgiving everyone who had ever hurt me, releasing a lot of pain and pent up emotions, I basically cried a lot in class, not for myself, but for that 12-year-old boy. I told him over and over that it was not his fault,” Shephard said.

He described what followed as mind-body integration, a dialogue between thoughts, cells and energy in the body.

“It’s common in yoga for built-up things to start coming out. The other students knew my story and allowed me a safe haven to let go of everything, without judgement,” Shepherd said.

His physical appearance changed so dramatically that friends failed to recognize him. He enrolled in a teacher certification program offered through Soho.

“There are so many out there struggling with inner demons, I can show them that it is possible to rise above them,” he said.

Shephard now hopes to establish what he calls a mindfulness center for kids, using yoga and meditation to help them cope. But for now, he’s content to share his story and offer his help informally to anyone who asks for it.

Editor’s note: To celebrate Eli Shephard’s first anniversary of sobriety, he is hosting a pop-up art show at 6 p.m. at his Mint Hair Salon. A documentary by Redondo Beach music producer Joe Fish of Shephard’s journey from drug dependency to independence will be screened.

Shephard is dividing his downtown Hermosa Beach salon space into the Bob and Pixie Salon and a surf shop. A percentage of the businesses’ proceeds will go to Isabella Piasecki, the young daughter of Hermosa pro skateboarder Jake Piasecki, who drowned in the ocean in October. The Mint is located at 69 14th Street, Hermosa Beach.

