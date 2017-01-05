South Bay Community Calendar 1-05-2017

Saturday, January 7

Health Center Open House

Start the New Year off right by attending the Center for Health and Fitness’ Open House. 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Open to the public and includes free classes (Yoga, Group Exercise and Pilates), free educational health lectures and massage demos. For more information visit beachcitiesgym.org or call (310) 374-3426 ext. 147.

Speakeasy scene

Stacey Morse and Dan Spector present “The Speakeasy” jazz, blues and whisky tasting, plus comedian Robb Fulcher and emcee Dennis Forel. 7 p.m. Temple Menorah, 1101 Camino Real, Redondo Beach. To purchase tickets or sponsor this event contact Mary Jane at (310) 316-8444 ext. 112 or online at templemenorah.org.

Clean it up

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium monthly Beach Clean-Up. Volunteers learn about coastal habitat, the growing amount of marine debris within it, and the benefits of protecting this ecosystem. All ages and abilities are welcome. 8 – 10 a.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For additional information, group reservations, or to receive a calendar of events call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Saturday, January 7

Pop-Up art in Manhattan

The first in a series of Manhattan Beach Art Center pop-up exhibits will feature 29 artists from throughout California. The show will include video art, sculpture, paintings, book art and music. Opening reception 4 p.m. Show continues through Sunday January 8. 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. For more information visit CityMB.info.

Sunday, January 8

Canarys and cactus

Marquita Elias discusses”The Canary Islands — They’re out of this World.” Come at 1 p.m. to buy plants, meet other cartophiles and for refreshments. Program is at 1:30 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Tuesday, January 10

Give it up

The American Lung Association’s Free Freedom from Smoking program features a step-by-step plan to help tobacco users gain control over their behavior and quit smoking. Each of the eight meeting will be facilitated by a respiratory therapist and an oncology nurse practitioner. 5:30 – 7 p.m. Long Beach Memorial, group room on the 2nd floor of the Todd Cancer Pavilion, 2810 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach. To register call (800) 636-6742. Must pre-register by Friday, Jan. 6. For general information, visit MemorialCare.org/LungNoduleCenter.

Market Torrance

The Empowered Marketing Exchange group is a free program offered by the Torrance Chamber of Commerce. 12 – 1:30 p.m. Non-members can attend up to 2 programs per calendar year before joining the Chamber. Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce, 230 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance. For more information call (310) 540-5858.

Hiking Hermosa

The Sierra Club offers hilly hikes designed to get you in shape for mountaineering outings, skiing, backpacking, or rock climbing. A moderate, 1-1/2 hour, four-plus-mile hike on the greenbelt and hilly streets of Hermosa and Manhattan Beach. Meet every Tuesday for 7 p.m. departure at the parking lot near the Hermosa Valley School, 1645 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. For questions call Paul Rosenberger at (310) 545-3531 or visit sierraclub.org.

Drink to your health

Wine at Five is a Beach Cities Health District Blue Zones project. Italians drink a glass of red wine with each meal. And they might just be onto something. Unwind with new and old friends. 5 p.m. Baleen Kitchen, 260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. Visit bchd.org/wine-five for more Wine at Five events.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.