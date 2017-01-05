South Bay art calendar for Jan. 5 to 11

Friday, January 6

The right touch

Pianist Steven Vanhauwaert, a native of Belgium and a resident of Redondo Beach, performs at 12:15 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations appreciated, and a reception follows the concert. (310) 316-5574.

Now you see it, now you don’t

Sisuepahn Phila, first lady of magic, as if you didn’t already know, entertains and enchants from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Rock and Brews, 6300 Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. (310) 378-4970.

There has to be romance, right?

Doris Day and Gordon MacRae star in “On Moonlight Bay,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Saturday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Based on stories by Booth Tarkington, the musical depicts the 1910s in a nostalgic manner. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Now tilt to the left…

The West High School Dance Department presents “Achieving Balance,” a dance concert, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Features dance students and Choreo Club students also. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 781-7171.

Saturday, January 7

Knock twice, and ask for Joe!

“The Speakeasy,” presented by Stacey Morse and Dan Spector, features jazz, blues, and some sing-along tunes, as well as whisky tastings, and it all begins at 7 p.m. in Temple Menorah, 1101 Camino real, Redondo Beach. Morse is the chanteuse cantorial soloist and Spector the musical director of Temple Menorah, and of the jazz band Nutty. But let’s bring in some comedy and magic! Robb Fulcher (of Easy Reader renown) supplies the former and Dennis Forel the latter. Tickets, $25 online and $36 at the door (includes one drink, appetizers, and raffles). RSVP with Mary Jane, (310) 316-8444 ext. 112 or email rsvp@templemenorah.org. More at templemenorah.org.

Sunday, January 8

It’ll get you tapping and clapping

The South Bay New Orleans Jazz Club, which presents Dixieland and traditional jazz in a live format, meets from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Avenue I, Redondo Beach. This month’s featured group is The Royale Garden Jazz Band. Dancers are encouraged to attend. Admission, $8 members; $12 non-members. Visiting musicians who come to play additional “sets” admitted free. (310) 376-2591.

Piano pageantry

Four young pianists, being Tristan Paradee, Diego Bustamante, Vincent Johnson, and John Reed-Torres, take us on a musical journey from the classical period and early jazz up to the pop standards of the 1940s, starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. All seats $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

An encore performance

Pianist Steven Vanhauwaert (see Friday’s listing) was the grand prize winner of the 2004 Los Angeles International Liszt Competition, and he’s playing at 2 p.m. in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Free; contribute what you can. (310) 316-5574.

Monday, January 9

Landscapes, portraits, a bronze horse

“New Creations,” featuring paintings by Don Crocker and Susan Whiting, plus bronze sculptures by Errol Gordon, go on view at The Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Dr. #159, Rolling Hills Estates. Reception on Sat., Jan. 28, from 1 to 5 p.m. Through Feb. 19. Call (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-PVAC.com.

A fallen leader

If Gordon Davidson hadn’t seen to it, we wouldn’t have had the Music Center with its Taper and Ahmanson theaters. Davidson passed away in October but there’s a memorial in his honor at 7:30 p.m. in the Ahmanson Theatre, free and open to the public. (213) 972-7376 or go to CenterTheatreGroup.org

Tuesday, January 10

An early opera, revitalized

Bob Bernard discusses Henry Purcell’s “The Fairy Queen” (1692), a retelling of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which will be presented by Long Beach Opera on Jan. 22 and 28. Bernard’s talk takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 in the Second Floor Meeting Room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Free. (310) 318-0675 or go to redondo.org/library.

Another brush with fame

Members of the PV Painters are featured in an exhibition in the Main Hall of the Palos Verdes Main Library, 7011 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. The reception is Friday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. Through Feb. 4. Call (310) 377-9584.

Listen over lunch

Solo guitarist TJ Brinjak plays from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Suzy’s Bar & Grill, 1141 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach. Half of the tip jar goes to Heal the Bay. (310) 379-6171.

Wednesday, January 11

Can you decipher it?

“The Hidden Language,” presented by North High School Dance, takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 12, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The evening of dance includes hip-hop, jazz, contemporary and more lyrical styles. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 938-7033. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.