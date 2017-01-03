Added on January 3, 2017 Kevin Cody Hermosa Beach , newsletter
Water warmer than the air at Hermosa Beach Polar Bear Swim
“The 56 degree water felt downright balmy because the air temp was 48,” said Ed Kushins, organizer of the 27th Annual 16th Street Polar Bear Swim on New Year’s Day. Kushins cajoles neighbors into joining him by promising hot chocolate, mimosas, muffins, and lox and bagels after the swim.
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login