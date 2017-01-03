Water warmer than the air at Hermosa Beach Polar Bear Swim

“The 56 degree water felt downright balmy because the air temp was 48,” said Ed Kushins, organizer of the 27th Annual 16th Street Polar Bear Swim on New Year’s Day. Kushins cajoles neighbors into joining him by promising hot chocolate, mimosas, muffins, and lox and bagels after the swim.

