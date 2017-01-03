Advertisement
 Added on January 3, 2017  Kevin Cody

Water warmer than the air at Hermosa Beach Polar Bear Swim

Ed Kushins leads his reluctant neigbors into 56 degree water on New Years’s Day. Photos by Kevin Cody

“The 56 degree water felt downright balmy because the air temp was 48,” said Ed Kushins, organizer of the 27th Annual 16th Street Polar Bear Swim on New Year’s Day. Kushins cajoles neighbors into joining him by promising hot chocolate, mimosas,  muffins, and lox and bagels after the swim.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

