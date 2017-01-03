The Effect of Online Casinos on Land-Based Casinos

Right now, we’re continuously hearing news about everything going online. This affects the way we shop, order food, talk to others and even spend our recreation time. Casino sites are in a period of growth right now and we’re looking at how this affects the existing land based casinos out there.

There’s no mistaking that online games are a major threat to those in land based casinos. They essentially syphon off some customers that may otherwise play in a casino, while also appealing to others that wouldn’t. They have a broad mix of players, from the high roller to the brand new player testing the waters.

Since the start of online gaming, it’s easy to see the effect that this has been having on the physical casino industry. There are now more companies fighting for space in a lucrative but very crowded market. The ones that get pushed out are often the ones that don’t fully cater to their consumer.

The convenience of accessing these online is paramount to the user, as they can get online wherever they want. The freshest sites even allow their players to access new casinos online from their mobile device, making that process even more expedient. It’s much harder for a land based casino to appeal to players in that instance.

The upper hand that physical casinos have is that they offer a unique and social experience. Their players are interacting with one another and generally having a good time. The act of going to a casino, hanging out with friends and playing a few games is something that online gaming can’t quite replicate. Of course, not every player is looking for this – some of them just want to play the latest games.

Online consumers have more choice so therefore they are more discerning too. They don’t want the same old tired games; they want more reels, branded games, bonuses and more. This makes the online casino market more competitive, as sites have to be able to stand out. If they don’t offer the best possible experience then it’s likely their members will just go elsewhere.

The game that we can see a steady rise and decline in is poker, as it peaked in popularity just a few years ago. Players became infatuated with this game, as it was one of the first available to play online, but it fell out of fashion recently. Double bonus versions and multi hand variants are being used to attempt to reignite this game, but it seems the casino crowd is very fickle.

Oftentimes players get less of a choice when they play in a land based casino, as there are less variants and game types to pick from. This can make playing online much more appealing, especially if you want to try a new twist on a classic game. These breathe new life into games and can become player favourites.

There is some overlap between the types of games you can get in each of these casino sites. Video slot cabinets connect to the internet and allow the user to pick from a library of games. These can be ones that you can play online on a casino site, meaning that you’re getting the same games in a different setting.

New online casinos are popping up all over the place but land based ones are in decline. This is down to a range of different factors, including the cost of rates and employees. That being said, online casinos aren’t without their overheads, as it does cost money to create and maintain them. With online services, we sometimes think that they lead to employees losing jobs but for many there are more jobs in this sector now. Even croupiers can be retrained to work in live casinos online, so there are still jobs available to them.

Right now, online and land based casinos co-exist but it’s feasible that this could change in the future.

