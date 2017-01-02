Advertisement
 Added on January 2, 2017  David Mendez

Update: Missing elderly man found in North Redondo Beach

Sanford Parks. Photo courtesy RBPD

Redondo Beach police are searching for a critical missing elderly man who went missing today.

Stanford Parks, 83, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2, around 10 a.m., in the 1000 block of Emerald Street. 

Parks suffers from dementia. He is described as a black adult male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey Mercedes Benz beanie, a black jacket and grey jeans. According to RBPD, Parks should have a walker with him.

Anyone who sees Parks is asked to call RBPD at 310-379-5411.

Update, 3:30 p.m.: The Redondo Beach Police Department has announced that Stanford Parks has been found and returned to his home.

According to Lt. Joe Hoffman, a resident called RBPD after seeing the alert, saying that they saw Parks in North Redondo. Officers found Parks near the intersection of Harkness and Harriman Lanes, two blocks south of Grant Avenue.

“He made it quite a ways up there,” Hoffman said.

Parks was reunited with his family around 3 p.m.

