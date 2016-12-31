Beach 2016: The return of “GI Joe” Charles

by Randy Angel

In January 2015, “GI Joe” Charles suffered a stroke during martial arts training. He lost his speech and his right side was paralyzed. Prior to the stroke, the 6-foot-1, 310 pound Charles had run a boot camp for 15 years at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning his booming voice could be heard encouraging his students with shouts of “Give me 20. And then some.”

Following his stroke, Charles responded to the outpouring of support from all corners of the community by promising he would be back.

At first he was limited to talking on the phone from home in a largely, unintelligible garble. Then he began visiting the pier and former students in a wheelchair, still talking in a garble and searching for words. Then he began walking with a walker. Then with a cane. Slowly the words came back.

In November at the foot of the Manhattan Beach pier, to an assembly of city and chamber officials and students, Charles bellowed once again, “GI Joe is back. And Then some.”

The occasion was a City of Manhattan Beach proclamation presented to him by Mayor Tony D’Errico and a chamber ribbon cutting ceremony for the resumptions of his workout classes.

“Coming back is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I couldn’t have done it without all of you,” Charles said.

Charles has also continued his Spring and Fall Pier-to-Pier runs thanks to the help of Village Runner owner Mike Ward who has stepped up to help promote the event while Charles recovers and rehabilitates..

On April 23 at the Spring Pier-to-Pier Run, Charles, provided inspiration to the many participants and well wishers when he handed off his cane and made his way to the front of the pack of runners at the starting line.

As the participants ran past Charles on their way to the Manhattan Beach Pier and back, Charles began his own quest. Walking in the deep, soft sand, he headed toward the water before turning north. With a couple of aides by his side, Charles trekked to a second lifeguard tower before turning around.

Sweating and breathing hard, Charles was obviously struggling as he focused on one step at a time. He soon looked to find a dozen people had formed an entourage that joined Charles for moral support as he made his way to the finish line.

“The man is an inspiration,” said winner Darren Bui of Alhambra. “He served our country and I have so much respect for him. I’m so honored to have met such a great guy.”

Bui posted a time of 24 minutes, 39.65 seconds beating Miguel Colon (25:08.18) and Con Mallon (25:15.79). .

“This was my first time running in the event,” Bui said. “My wife told me what a fun race it is and that I should come run it. I’m glad I did.”

Annie Seawright-Newton, of Hermosa Beach, is a local running icon in her own right. She was the first female to cross the finish line after competing in her fourth Pier-to-Pier Run.

“I’m usually watching my daughters at volleyball matches,” Seawright-Newton said. “But nothing would make me miss this today. I’m so proud of Joe.”

Seawright-Newton finished fourth overall with a time of 26:25.80 defeating Cynthia Ho (28:34.61) and Tina Carranza (30:37.40) for the women’s title.

Seawright-Newton gained motivation from Charles’ story earlier in the week.

“I had a strange week having to spend a night in the hospital with chest pains,” Seawright-Newton said. “I’ve dealt with heart pains in the past that were strictly muscular but the doctors wanted to run tests. I was 90 percent sure that I was fine but there was a part of me that was a little scared wondering ‘What if I can’t run again?’ I was thinking about Joe and what he went through so it makes me very grateful to be here.”

To learn more about the GI Joe Boot Camp visit mbbootcamp.com.

