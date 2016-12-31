Added on December 31, 2016
Mark McDermott
Beach 2016: 16 stories of the year
The battle over the Redondo Waterfront.
The Redondo Beach waterfront. Photo by Brad Jacobson
The battle over development citywide in Redondo.
A rendering of the proposed mixed-use redevelopment of Redondo Beach’s South Bay Galleria. The project, which is currently under review by the city’s planning department, could add from 298 to 650 new apartments and would redevelop the mall into an outdoor gathering space. Rendering courtesy Forest City Enterprises.
Manhattan Beach tries to preserve small-town downtown.
A view of Manhattan Beach Boulevard, looking west. Photo by Brad Jacobson
The year in business.
Setting the stage for Redondo’s political battle royale.
Redondo Beach District 1 councilman Jeff Ginsburg resigns at the June 28 meeting of the Redondo Beach City Council. Photo by David Mendez
The year in dining: creative cuisine continues to thrive.
Jenna, Jason, and Jonathan Baran of Baran’s 2239. Photo by Brad Jacobson.
The year in surfing.
Angelo Luhrsen captured the year’s biggest wave locally at the Redondo Breakwater during the El Nino season. Photo by Charlie Scholz
The year in beer.
Strand Brewing Company’s dynamic hoppy dank duo, founders Rich Marcello (who recently retired his trademark white button-up for a fresher look) and Joel Elliott. Photo by Brad Jacobson
Passings.
erry Cunningham, of Redondo Beach, the only Los Angeles County lifeguard to rise through the ranks to become Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches, died in February from a heart attack after a swim workout. He was 86.
The ban of short-term rentals in Hermosa Beach.
Resident Jim Holtz addresses the city council on short-term rentals at a recent meeting. Holtz filed a lawsuit against the city last week. Photo by Ryan McDonald
School bonds passed in Hermosa and Manhattan Beach.
Students rally in support of Measure S in front of Hermosa View School. Photo courtesy Michael Collins
The year in art.
“M-Theorie” (2013-14), detail, by Michael Sistig. He was the subject of a solo show, “Matter,” at ESMoA, curated by Bernhard Zuenkeler
