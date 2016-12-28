2016 Passings: Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach

Jerry Cunningham, of Redondo Beach, the only Los Angeles County lifeguard to rise through the ranks to become Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches, died in February from a heart attack after a swim workout. He was 86.

Amory Borgens, 31, of Manhattan Beach died in February after being hit on her bicycle by a motorist.

Artist Luke Horgan, 32, of Manhattan Beach died in March.

Boat captain and renowned waterman Taras Poznik died in April from shallow water blackout while free diving off Palos Verdes.

Jonathan Bisignano, 22, of Palos Verdes died from apparent heart failure in April. He was an Eagle Scout and recent graduate of USC. Photo courtesy of the family

Actress and former professional wrestling star Joanie “Chyna” Laurer died in April of an accidental overdose in her Redondo Beach home. She was 45.

Longtime Hermosa Beach activist Sue Horger died in May at her home after telling her husband John, “I’m going to take a long nap.” She was 75 and suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Marie Diaz, co-founder of the Hermosa Beach Sister City program and 1992 Hermosa Beach Woman of the year, passed away in June at age 96.

Hermosa Beach native and champion surfer Pete Briggs died in June at age 69 from cancer.

Cardiologist, former Beach Cities Health District board member and Lanakila Outrigger Club member Robert Grossman, of Hermosa Beach, died in July from injuries sustained during a fall. He was 67. Photo by Michael McKinney.

South High graduate (class of 2003) Donovan “Dono” Lenker was a popular South Bay surfer. He died in July at age 32. Photo courtesy of the family

Vantha Tho, 35, a popular local hair stylist was found dead in her Hermosa Beach apartment in August. Police believe her former boyfriend shot her before fatally shooting himself.

Veronica Moffitt died in September from injuries received while riding her Vespa scooter and being hit by a car. The Redondo Beach resident was 27. She worked at Creme de la Crepe and at the Rolling Hills Flower Mart in Manhattan Beach. Photo by Bryan Moffitt

Hermosa Beach St. Patrick’s Parade co-founder and 2006 Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year Jean Cullen died in October at her home in Redondo Beach. She was 69.

Longtime Hermosa Beach resident and Los Angeles County Lifeguard Hilmar Paul Gudmundsson passed away in October, at age 62.

Seminal Hermosa Beach skateboarder Jake Piasecki, 46, drowned in the ocean off First Street in October.

Lifelong Redondo Beach resident and volunteer Beau Okata died in December of ALS, at age 55. Courtesy Chloe Curtis

Ski instructor and skateboarder Dennis Baltimore, 35, formerly of Hermosa Beach, died in December from a skiing accident. In what witnesses described as a heroic decision, Baltimore hit a rock after veering off the slope to avoid a young, out of control snowboarder.

